The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears got their first conference honor for the 2022 season, and it sure didn't take long.
Laci Bohannan, fresh off a record setting weekend, was named ASUN Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon. Not only is it Bohannan's first conference honor, it also marks the Sugar Bears' first ASUN Freshman of the Week honor overall.
Bohannan had an impressive weekend at the Dr. Mary Jo Wynn Invitational in Springfield, Mo. While it was a team effort that allowed the Sugar Bears to jump out to a 3-0 start, Laci Bohannan sure pitched in. Overall, she tallied 62 kills, 24 digs, five blocks and six aces.
In matches on Friday against Tennessee Tech and Oral Roberts, Bohannan and the Sugar Bears overcame a 1-0 set deficit in both contests. Bohannan contributed to the comeback in the first match with 17 kills including seven of them in the deciding 4th set. Bohannan had a record-setting match in her second ever contest in Purple and Gray. She pitched in 28 kills, a school record for kills per match in the rally scoring era, as the Sugar Bears mounted another comeback.
Bohannan came back strong on Saturday, again tallying 17 kills in a thriller versus Missouri State. Up two sets to none on Missouri State, the Bears in Maroon rallied to tie it 2-2, where the Sugar Bears took the final set from Missouri State 15-12.
"This is exciting for our program and for Laci,” UCA coach John Newberry said. “Being it was her first collegiate weekend, she played (like) an upperclassmen. She was an impact player for us all weekend. There will be many more of these to come in her future. I'm certain of it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.