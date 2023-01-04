After a career-best 16 points last time out, Parris Atkins has been named the ASUN Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon. Atkins is the second Sugar Bear to claim a weekly award from the conference this season.
The nod comes after a stellar performance off the bench by Atkins, who led the team in points and steals against Alabama A&M. With 16 points, Atkins logged her eighth game of double-digit scoring this season, and now leads the team on the year with 10.5 points per game. She also came away with three steals against the Lady Bulldogs, her second-straight game with three swipes and her sixth game with multiple steals.
