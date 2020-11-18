The University of Central Arkansas Bears unfortunately finds themselves in familiar territory.
Before noon Wednesday, the University of Louisiana-Lafayette athletic office announced Saturday’s game against UCA was canceled due to COVID-19 positive tests and contract tracing within the program.
According to the release, the Ragin’ Cajuns did not have practice Tuesday and will try to resume normal operations Saturday.
The release goes on to state that 33 student-athletes within the football program are under COVID-19 safety protocol.
As previously mentioned, UCA found itself facing a similar situation in that it turned away from a previous game fully preparing for a Sun Belt Conference opponent.
After the Bears fell to the University of Alabama-Birmingham on Sept. 3, they prepared to take on Arkansas State in Jonesboro the following weekend.
However, COVID concerns within the Arkansas State program forced the game to be postponed.
UCA and Arkansas State did make up the game and played Oct. 10 in Jonesboro.
Apart from that change, the Bears have played every week since Sept. 26 with the exception of a bye Nov. 7.
UCA has been somewhat of a beacon for college football.
Numerous conferences around the nation announced they would either postpone football season to the spring or would push back the start of the season.
However, once the Bears got word the Southland Conference was postponing all football games to the spring, UCA officials decided to put together a schedule that continued to add games early.
Because of that, the Bears played Austin Peay in college football’s first game since the pandemic began and then played in the season’s second game against UAB.
While playing through the now nine-game schedule, UCA was never forced to cancel or postpone games on their end.
The program did miss a few starters against Eastern Kentucky last Saturday as starting junior quarterback Breylin Smith, kickers junior Hayden Ray and freshman Chandler Caughron, freshman safety Nick Nakwaasah and senior defensive lineman Austin Norris were all out due to COVID and contract tracing.
Last Saturday’s 37-25 win over EKU could be the season finale for the Bears.
A UCA press release states officials are in talks to add a replacement game at some point with that replacement game possibly coming Saturday.
The Bears had options during the week that Arkansas State had to cancel, including a game at Army, but it didn’t make sense at the time.
If UCA officials are unable to work out a game, the Bears will finish their nine-game season at 5-4, their 13th winning season in the past 15 since moving up to Division I in 2006.
UCA’s game against Louisiana-Lafayette was scheduled to be the Bears’ third against an FBS opponent this season, the most in school history.
