Adding to a team that is already stacked with talent, the Central Arkansas softball team has signed Lilly Hood to the squad. A transfer outfielder from the University of Texas at San Antonio, Hood brings a splash of youth to the team, making the move to Conway after just a single season with the Roadrunners.
"Lilly is a versatile defender that can play both infield and outfield, and we like how that skill set will transfer to our team," Head coach Jenny Parsons said of Hood. "She has the potential to drive in runs with her power at the plate, and we're excited to have her join our team."
While in San Antonio, Hood made 45 appearances with 38 starts, batting .209 in 129 at bats. Of her 27 hits, 11 were for extra bases, including six home runs. She drove in 19 runs, with five games of multiple RBI. The White Hall, Ark., native opened her career crossing home plate in five of her first seven games, including a stretch of six runs in four games. She finished the season second on the team with 24 total runs scored and her six bombs were also second on the team. Her 19 RBI were third on the team, and she ranked fifth on the squad in hits and doubles.
In addition to her offensive numbers, Hood also brings a strong defensive presence to the outfield. Playing primarily right field, she flashed impressive defensive instincts, committing just one error in her 58 attempts. Hood also proved to have a cannon for an arm, recording three outfield assists. She gunned down runners against Delaware, Lamar and UAB.
During her high school career at White Hall, Hood was a decorated player that brought her White Hall HS team a ton of success. She was a three-time all-conference and -state player, and really turned up the heat in her final two seasons of high school. As a junior, she earned her first state tournament team not, repeating the feat as a senior, also being named an Arkansas All-Star, All-Star Most Outstanding Player and a First Team All-Arkansas Preps athlete.
The outfielder joins a Central Arkansas team that won 45 games a season ago, reaching its first NCAA Regional since 2015.
