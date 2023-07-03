x

Former White Hall standout Lilly Hood is transferring from Texas-San Antonio to the Unviersity of Central Arkansas for the 2024 season.

 Courtesy of Texas-San Antonio

Adding to a team that is already stacked with talent, the Central Arkansas softball team has signed Lilly Hood to the squad. A transfer outfielder from the University of Texas at San Antonio, Hood brings a splash of youth to the team, making the move to Conway after just a single season with the Roadrunners.

"Lilly is a versatile defender that can play both infield and outfield, and we like how that skill set will transfer to our team," Head coach Jenny Parsons said of Hood. "She has the potential to drive in runs with her power at the plate, and we're excited to have her join our team."

