The Central Arkansas softball team struck first against the No. 2 Oklahoma State Cowgirls, but couldn't hold on late, falling 7-3 on Wednesday. The Bears, in front of a season-high 837 fans, led until the fourth inning before eventually succumbing to the top-ranked Cowgirls.

The Bears fall to 15-7 on the year with the loss, but sit 1-1 against top-10 teams in the country. Kayla Beaver and the defense held the Cowgirls scoreless for three-plus innings before surrendering a score. Beaver struck out six in just her fourth loss of the season.

