It’s back to the road for both Central Arkansas basketball teams as they both head to Natchitoches, Louisiana.
With 10 games left in the regular season, both UCA teams have their sights set on the Southland Conference Tournament, which starts March 11.
The Bears (6-15, 5-5 SLC) are tied for sixth place alongside Saturday’s opponent Northwestern State.
UCA used a strong second half, efficiency at the free-throw line and a rebounding discrepancy to end a three-game losing streak in dominating fashion over Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday at the Farris Center.
In the second half of that game, the Bears outscored SLU 48-30.
UCA shot 86.2% (25 of 29) from the charity stripe and outrebounded the Lions 44-31, which all culminated into an 88-68 win at home for the Bears.
UCA ran into some tough luck prior to that win as it lost by one point in two games of the three-game losing streak.
Both of those games were in reach at the end and could have been sealed, but they didn’t break that way for the Bears.
But, that’s now in the past as UCA gears up for a month of February that brings six road contests to just two home games.
A three-game road trip begins Saturday as they face the Northwestern State Demons (8-11, 5-5 SLC).
The Demons have had an up-and-down conference season thus far as they started off falling by 13 to Sam Houston State to open conference play and then picked up a six-point win over Lamar.
Then, NSU lost to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, won a pair of games against Houston Baptist and Incarnate Word, fell to McNeese State, narrowly beat Nicholls, went on a two-game losing streak against Stephen F. Austin and Southeastern Louisiana and more recently beat New Orleans by eight.
The Demons are led in scoring, rebounding and blocks by junior forward Chudier Bile’s 13.5 points per game, 7.4 rebounds per game and blocks with 28.
Sophomore guard Brian White leads the team in assists, while freshman guard Nikos Chougkaz leads the team in steals with 18.
The Bears are led by junior guard Rylan Bergersen’s 15.0 points per game and 62 assists.
Junior center Hayden Koval leads the team in rebounds per game with 7.5 as well as blocks with 73.
Junior forward Jared Chatham leads the team in steals with 18.
Tip-off for the men’s game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. after the women’s game.
With a conference record now below .500, the UCA women (8-11, 4-6 SLC) are not having the season it would likely want to have.
At times this season, the Sugar Bears have shown they can compete and compete well, but also have shown why their record sits below .500.
After standing toe-to-toe with conference power Abilene Christian, UCA followed it up with a 63-42 loss, shooting 31.8%.
With that loss, the Sugar Bears have scored fewer than 50 points in four of the six conference losses.
That has caused UCA to rank as the worst offensive team in the conference, averaging just 55.3 points per game.
But, the Sugar Bears are one of the better defenses in the conference, holding opponents to 57.7 points per game.
Against a Northwestern State team that is averaging a little over three points per game more than the Sugar Bears, UCA may have the advantage.
The Lady Demons (5-14, 2-8 SLC) are tied with McNeese State just ahead of Houston Baptist for last place in the conference.
NSU is led in scoring by senior guard Kira Bonner’s 14.9 points per game.
Junior forward Lacee Savage leads the Lady Demons in rebounds per game with 4.8 and blocks with 13, while freshman guard Tristen Washington leads the team in assists with 45 and senior forward leads the team in steals with 51.
Senior guard Taylor Sells leads the Sugar Bears in scoring with 9.6 points per game as well as assists with 47.
Junior foward Hannah Langhi leads the team in rebounds per game with 5.8, blocks with 18 and steals with 19.
Tip-off is schedule for 1 p.m. Saturday in Natchitoches, Louisiana.
