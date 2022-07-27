First-year head coach Austin Eoff and the Central Arkansas men's golf team have announced their slate of competition for the 2022-23 season, as revealed Tuesday afternoon. With 21 dates of competition on the ledger, the team looks to test the waters under Eoff's leadership after being hired in June.

Central Arkansas will tee off for the first time this fall with a trip to Squire Creek Country Club in Choudrant, La., as the Bears participate in the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate hosted by Louisiana Tech on Sept. 11-13. Following that, the team heads to the Volunteer State to play in UT Martin's Grover Page Classic the following week, playing at the Jackson Country Club in Jackson, Tenn.

