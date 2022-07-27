First-year head coach Austin Eoff and the Central Arkansas men's golf team have announced their slate of competition for the 2022-23 season, as revealed Tuesday afternoon. With 21 dates of competition on the ledger, the team looks to test the waters under Eoff's leadership after being hired in June.
Central Arkansas will tee off for the first time this fall with a trip to Squire Creek Country Club in Choudrant, La., as the Bears participate in the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate hosted by Louisiana Tech on Sept. 11-13. Following that, the team heads to the Volunteer State to play in UT Martin's Grover Page Classic the following week, playing at the Jackson Country Club in Jackson, Tenn.
The team will play in two events in the month of October, starting with a return trip for Eoff as he leads the team to the Purdue Fall Invitational. The guys will follow that with their lone event in the state of Arkansas, playing in the Little Rock Invitational at Chenal Country Club. With the closing of the Little Rock Invitational, Central Arkansas will close for the fall as the cold starts to settle in on the course.
After the winter, the Bears will pick up play again at the bridge of February and March in Henderson, Nev., taking part in the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate hosted by Louisiana-Lafayette. Central Arkansas plays two more courses in March, appearing in the Missouri State Intercollegiate and the Golfweek/AGT Intercollegiate before the end of the month.
The Bears close the regular season with two events in April, heading off to two Big Ten schools in Indiana and Iowa over the first half of April. With the regular season in the rearview, Central Arkansas will play in the ASUN Championship, taking place from April 21-23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.