SPRINGFIELD, Missouri – Miles Smith led the Bears at the Twin Oaks Intercollegiate on Tuesday, as he tied for ninth with a 215 (+2).
The Central Arkansas men's golf team tied for sixth with a combined team score of 872 (+20) across three rounds at the Twin Oaks Country Club.
Smith posted three birdies on the day and finished with a score of 73 (+2). He produced a three-round total of 215 (+2) and tied for ninth. He collected nine birdies for the tournament.
Josh Turnock notched a round of 71 (E) and tallied two birdies for the round. He finished the tournament tied for 12th with a three-round mark of 216 (+3). He produced a team-high 10 birdies for the tournament.
With a three-round tally of 222 (+9), Blaine Calhoon tied for 41st, shooting a final round score of 75 (+4) with three birdies. He finished with seven birdies for the three rounds.
Nate Jolly produced a final-round mark of 75 (+4) with one birdie. He recorded a tournament total of 223 (+10) and tied for 50th.
Davis Irving finished the day with a round of 86 (+15) with one birdie. He shot a 241 (+28) with five birdies as he tied for 103rd.
The Bears will return to the course for the Tiger Invitational at The Club at Old Hawthorne on April 5 in Columbia, Missouri.
"We have been playing well in practice lately, so it's nice to have a solid finish,” coach Steve Runge said. “I'm very happy for Miles Smith and Josh Turnock for their good play as they finished tied for ninth and tied for 12th, respectively. We are looking forward to our next event at the University of Missouri in a couple of weeks."
