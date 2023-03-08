HUNSTVILLE, Ala. — Wrapping up the Hunstville.org Intercollegiate, the Central Arkansas women's golf team finished in seventh place after a third round. Elin Kumlin was the team's highest finisher, rising to fourth in the final round.
Kumlin played an even 72 in the third round, finding birdies on two holes and hitting an eagle on the par-five ninth. She was one of nine players in the field to finish a hole with an eagle at any point in the three rounds. Pear Rittawee finished inside the top-15, rounding out her final 18 with a score of 76. The senior birdied three holes on day two, bringing her three-round total to eight birdies.
Freshman Valeria Ramirez shot a 78 in her final round, picking up two birdies along the way. She finished her event in 20th place, the second top-20 finish of the season for the Colombia native. Madison Holmes played up a couple of spots on day two, birdying two holes to move up into 28th.
Pim-orn Thitisup finalized her scorecard with a third-round 84. Thitisup's three-round score was 233, having sunk five birdies in Huntsville. Camila Moreno capped her event with an 83, piecing together a final score of 246.
Kumlin and Ramirez had a team-best nine birdies, tied for the fourth-most among the field. Rittawee was one behind them with eight birdies.
Lipscomb took home team honors, followed by North Alabama in second place. Austin Peay and Belmont finished tied for third after 54 holes. Individually, Central Michigan's Casilda Allendesalazar finished in a tie for first place with North Alabama's Jacqueline Klemm. Siarra Stout, from Lipscomb, finished in third place.
The Bears are back on the course in two weeks' time, back in Alabama for the Bama Beach Bash hosted by South Alabama.
