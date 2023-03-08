x

Central Arkansas golfer Elin Kumlin finished fourth in the Huntsville.org Classic in Huntsville, Ala.

HUNSTVILLE, Ala. — Wrapping up the Hunstville.org Intercollegiate, the Central Arkansas women's golf team finished in seventh place after a third round. Elin Kumlin was the team's highest finisher, rising to fourth in the final round.

Kumlin played an even 72 in the third round, finding birdies on two holes and hitting an eagle on the par-five ninth. She was one of nine players in the field to finish a hole with an eagle at any point in the three rounds. Pear Rittawee finished inside the top-15, rounding out her final 18 with a score of 76. The senior birdied three holes on day two, bringing her three-round total to eight birdies.

