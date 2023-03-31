PAWYLEYS ISLAND, S.C. – The Central Arkansas men's golf team capped off the Golfweek/AGT Intercollegiate with a second-straight top-10 finish from Luke Sienkiewicz, wrapping up Wednesday's final round in ninth. The Bears shot a 291 to move up into 11th place.
Sienkiewicz wrapped up his third round making another pair of birdies, bringing his three-round total to eight, while finalizing a 3-under 213 on his scorecard. The top-10 finish marks the third-straight by a Bear, and Sienkiewicz's 213 is the third-straight event that a Central Arkansas golfer has turned in a three-round score at or below par. Palmer McSpadden took a big leap on day three, jumping 20 spots after an even 72 in his third round. The junior led the team in birdies across the three rounds, tallying nine over the three days.
Trey DePriest also saw a nice ascension in the standings after another round of 73 on Wednesday. The graduate student eagled the fourth hole, one of 12 golfers to eagle any hole. His three-round score of 223 included five birdies, to go along with his eagle. Sam Long put together his best round of the event after turning in an even 72. Long birdied thrice on Wednesday, bringing his birdie total to seven holes. Nash Johnson rounded out a 79 on Wednesday, scoring 1-under from holes seven through 18.
Troy continued its pace from Tuesday, scoring a 277 in round three to maintain its first-place finish. Delaware held on to second place after a team score of 290 to wrap up the event, tying with UConn at a three-day score of 862. UConn's Jared Nelson took home first place with a final score of 9-under 207, followed by Troy's Jake Springer, one stroke behind Nelson. Third place was a two-way tie between Xavier's Carson Bellish and Delaware's Sahasawat Ariyachatvakin.
Central Arkansas looks ahead to participating in the Blessings Collegiate Medal Match next Monday.
