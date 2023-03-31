PAWYLEYS ISLAND, S.C. – The Central Arkansas men's golf team capped off the Golfweek/AGT Intercollegiate with a second-straight top-10 finish from Luke Sienkiewicz, wrapping up Wednesday's final round in ninth. The Bears shot a 291 to move up into 11th place.

Sienkiewicz wrapped up his third round making another pair of birdies, bringing his three-round total to eight, while finalizing a 3-under 213 on his scorecard. The top-10 finish marks the third-straight by a Bear, and Sienkiewicz's 213 is the third-straight event that a Central Arkansas golfer has turned in a three-round score at or below par. Palmer McSpadden took a big leap on day three, jumping 20 spots after an even 72 in his third round. The junior led the team in birdies across the three rounds, tallying nine over the three days.

