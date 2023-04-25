The ASUN Conference has announced its 2022-23 all-conference teams, and after a successful first year in Purple and Gray, Luke Sienkiewicz was named to the ASUN All-Freshman Team. It marks the first postseason award for a Bear since joining the ASUN prior to last season.
"I am very happy and proud of Luke! He has worked very hard on his golf game all season long and it is great to see him begin to see the benefits of that," head coach Austin Eoff said of the award. "He leads our team in top-10 finishes and rounds of even par or better this season, as a freshman, this is difficult to do."
Sienkiewicz had two top-10 finishes this season, one being the best finish by a Bear this season: a fifth-place spot at the Missouri State Intercollegiate. The freshman played two of the three rounds under par, including a team-low 69 in the third round. He backed it up with a ninth-place finish the next week at the Golfweek/AGT Intercollegiate. Shooting a 3-under 213, Sienkiewicz turned in his best score of the year in round two, scoring six birdies to finalize a 4-under 68. It was the second-best round of any Central Arkansas player this season, and marked back-to-back weeks under 70 for the freshman.
For his efforts at the Missouri State Intercollegiate, he was named the ASUN's Golfer of the Week, which was also a first in the ASUN for Central Arkansas. Of the 84 players competing, the Germantown, Tenn., native was one of seven golfers to finish at or under par in Springfield.
"I know this honor will further motivate Luke to achieve his goals, and I am excited for what is to come in the next three years for him!" Eoff added.
Sienkiewicz and the Bears are in Mobile, Ala., to compete in the ASUN Championships this week. First round action will start on Tuesday, with play continuing through Thursday.
