The ASUN Conference has announced its 2022-23 all-conference teams, and after a successful first year in Purple and Gray, Luke Sienkiewicz was named to the ASUN All-Freshman Team. It marks the first postseason award for a Bear since joining the ASUN prior to last season.

"I am very happy and proud of Luke! He has worked very hard on his golf game all season long and it is great to see him begin to see the benefits of that," head coach Austin Eoff said of the award. "He leads our team in top-10 finishes and rounds of even par or better this season, as a freshman, this is difficult to do."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.