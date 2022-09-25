CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The University of Central Arkansas’ vaunted running game was stymied Saturday afternoon in a 35-27 loss to the Southeast Missouri Redhawks in non-conference action at Houck Stadium.

The Bears (1-3) were held to just 16 rushing yards and one touchdown, a 1-yard plunge by sophomore Darius Hale that brought the Bears within 35-27 with 8:41 remaining. But the Redhawks (3-1) held off the Bears for their first victory in the series in the past five matchups. SEMO finished with 457 yards of total offense, including 205 on the ground. UCA totaled 380 yards.

