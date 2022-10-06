x

Central Arkansas junior guard Camren Hunter has been named to the preseason All-ASUN basketball team.

 Courtesy of UCA

University of Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter was named to the 2022-23 preseason men’s basketball All-ASUN team on Wednesday.

Hunter, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound sophomore guard from Bryant, Ark., was one of 10 selections to the All-ASUN team. Hunter is the reigning ASUN Freshman of the Year.

