University of Central Arkansas guard Camren Hunter was named to the 2022-23 preseason men’s basketball All-ASUN team on Wednesday.
Hunter, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound sophomore guard from Bryant, Ark., was one of 10 selections to the All-ASUN team. Hunter is the reigning ASUN Freshman of the Year.
Hunter led the Bears in scoring at 14.1 points per game last season, and also averaged 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game in UCA’s first year in the ASUN Conference. He shot 44.7 percent from the field and 81.5 percent from the free-throw line. Hunter led the Bears with 102 assists and was named the ASUN Newcomer of the Week three times.
Hunter had career highs of 25 points (vs. Bellarmine), 13 rebounds (vs. Champion Christian), 8 assists (vs. Liberty) and 5 steals (at Jacksonville State). He also averaged a team-high 32.6 minutes per game.
UCA was picked 11th in both the polls by the head coaches and the media. Liberty was the favorite in both polls, followed by Jacksonville, Jacksonville State and Florida Gulf Coast.
The Bears, under the direction of head coach Anthony Boone, open the season Tuesday, Nov. 1 with an exhibition game against Champion Christian at the Farris Center. They open the regular season on Monday, Nov. 7 at Wichita State.
