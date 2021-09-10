One week removed from a 40-21 loss to Arkansas State in Jonesboro, the Central Arkansas Bears head up to Springfield, Missouri, to take on the Bobby Petrino-coached Missouri State Bears.
Last season, these two schools met twice with the purple Bears getting the better of the maroon Bears in a home-and-home series that was made possible because of scheduling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UCA came out victorious both times — a 27-20 win on Sept. 26 at Estes Stadium and a 33-24 win on Oct. 17 at Plaster Stadium in Springfield.
"We won twice last year, so not only is it a Top 25 matchup at the FCS level, they will also probably have revenge on their minds as well,” UCA head coach Nathan Brown said. "A lot of those players that are going to be running out there Saturday for Missouri State, played in those games last year.
“And those by no means were easy wins for us. They were hard-fought, comeback wins that could have very easily went the other way and we would have been 0-2 in those games. And the biggest difference in this team right now and the team we played last year is they've figured out how to win. You can see that they've got confidence and I don't know that they had that last fall. And that's a credit to that coaching staff.”
This season, however, as Brown said, Missouri State looks as though it presents a new challenge.
The two schools are separated in four spots in the STATS Perform FCS Top 25 as UCA dropped from 14 to 19 in the poll, while Missouri State jumped one spot up to 23.
There’s more separation in the FCS Coaches’ Poll as UCA sits at 16 and Missouri State holds onto 25.
NCAA.com has this week’s matchup as the Week 2 FCS game of the week.
"We have a tough one this week,” Brown said. "Seeing what Missouri State has done, not only in the spring FCS season, going 5-1 and getting to the NCAA FCS Playoffs, co-Missouri Valley champions, getting some momentum going into the summer... then opening with Oklahoma State and losing by one possession, is a pretty impressive performance. And a quick turnaround by coach Petrino and his staff.”
MSU forced USA Today’s No. 23-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys to a three-and-out with 1:34 left in the game.
MSU took over at its 30-yard line and drove down to the OSU 26 before Utah State transfer MSU Jason Shelley was sacked for a 9-yard loss to force fourth down.
Shelley was sacked once again for a 10-yard loss to force a turnover on downs and a Cowboys upset.
Shelley completed 23 of 44 passes for 235 yards and one touchdown.
If not for five sacks on the day, Shelley would have led MSU in rushing with 76 yards on 17 carries, but his net gain was 31 yards.
MSU won the turnover battle, 3-2, as well as the time of possession battle, controlling the clock for 31:39, while OSU controlled the clock for 28:21.
MSU gave up 368 yards to the Cowboys, while gaining 336 yards of total offense.
MSU’s turnaround from Missouri Valley Football Conference doormat to spring co-MVFC champions is a credit to Petrino, according to Brown.
“Coach Petrino is to be credited for this, he's a great coach. He's changed the culture there very fast. I have a ton of respect for this team. I think this is going to be one of the tougher matchups we have all year. Schematically, they are very similar. They're running a lot of the same schemes, they're just better at it. Bottom like, they've got better personnel. When you get a couple of transfer O-linemen in, obviously the quarterback and a transfer wide receiver, you start getting your type players in there, you're going to see more success.
"Because the schemes aren't broken. Coach Petrino has always been able to run an offense and call plays and do a great job of that. You just see them executing better and that is the difference.”
As for UCA, it is looking to bounce back from that loss last week against Arkansas State where the third-down conversion rate was, only picking up one first down out of 12 chances.
Also, the running game was rough, gaining just 42 yards on the ground.
Brown said his team was encouraged after watching film, though.
“We're encouraged, we're not going into this week discouraged at our performance,” he said. “I think Arkansas State is a good football team. I think that's a bowl team, they'll win enough games to probably go to a bowl, and compete for a Sun Belt championship. I think they're that good.
“But I really like the makeup of our team. And when you saw us fresh and with a lot of energy, you could see how good we could be. We just didn't have the consistency for 60 minutes to come away with an FBS win on Saturday night. And that's unfortunate because that's the expectation we had going in.”
On the other side of the ball, though, Brown was pleased with his defensive effort.
"I think our defensive front played extremely well,” he said. "If you look at three quarters, we dominated the line of scrimmage. Bottom line, our defensive front dominated their offensive line for the most part through three quarters. Again, we wore down a little bit and that goes back to conditioning, that goes back to keeping our guys fresh. Just being on the field too much, offense not sustaining drives. So where we thought we were going to have a strength on defense, I think they were a strength for us on Saturday night.”
The Battle of the Bears kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday at Plaster Stadium in Springfield, Missouri.
The game will be on ESPN+, while Justin Acri and Chris Kane have the call on 91.3 FM and 94.1 FM.
