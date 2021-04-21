The Southland Conference announced Wednesday the list for the all-conference team in women's tennis.
The Bears had numerous competitors within that list as they staked claim to two spots on the doubles list and three on the singles list.
Those five honorees marked the most that UCA has ever had to appear on the all-conference list as the previous record stood at three.
Headlining the group is No. 3 junior Yada Vasupongchai and the No. 1 duo of sophomore Chunxi Xin and Fuka Nonoyama as they both took first-team honors for their respective positions.
Following Vasupongchai on the singles list is No. 2 Nonoyama on the second team and No. 6 freshman Sumomo Hamanga on the third team.
On that doubles list, UCA was also represented by the freshmen team of Maja Gledic and Jaeun Lee as they made the second team at the No. 3 position.
Hendrix Women’s Basketball
Hendrix guard Kennedi Burns has been named the D3hoops.com South Region Rookie of the Year, which was announced Wednesday.
Burns, the Southern Athletic Association Newcomer of the Year and an All-SAA honorable mention pick, ranked fifth in the league in scoring per game (13.8).
She scored in double figures nine times, including seven-straight games to end the season, and topped the 20-point mark twice.
Players were nominated for all-region teams and awards by sports information directors at the various schools.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some regions had limited numbers of teams which played and were combined for awards purposes.
Teams had to play a minimum of five games to make their players eligible.
The 2020-21 campaign marks the 20th season D3hoops.com has named All-Region teams.
Hendrix Women’s Soccer
Hendrix midfielder Sydney Wagner, forward Mary Helen VanHoy and defender Julia Dick have been voted to the All-Southern Athletic Association second team, the league office announced Tuesday.
Wagner earned a league honor for the second-straight season after being named honorable mention in 2019, while VanHoy and Dick garnered their first conference accolade.
All three players started all seven games in the abbreviated 2020-21 season.
Wagner recorded eight shots, including three on target, during her sophomore campaign.
VanHoy tied for ninth in the SAA in shots per game (2.17). The junior totaled one goal and 14 shots on goal.
VanHoy was named SAA Offensive Player of the Week on March 24.
In her sophomore season, Dick spearheaded a Warriors' defense that tied for second best in the league in fewest goals allowed per game (1.14) and was second in fewest fouls (47).
Mills Mullen of Centre, was named SAA Offensive Player of the Year. The Colonels' Cameron Zak was named Defensive Player of the Year.
Christina Marijanich of Berry, was named Newcomer of the Year. Centre's Jay Hoffman was named Coach of the Year.
Hendrix Men’s Soccer
Hendrix goalkeeper Josh Neuman has been voted an All-Southern Athletic Association honorable mention selection, the league office announced Tuesday. The senior earned the honor for the third time in his career.
Neuman played in and started four matches in the abbreviated 2020-21 season, logging 394:15 in net. He totaled 18 saves and a career-low 2.28 goals against average.
Coleman Jennings of Birmingham-Southern was named SAA Offensive Player of the Year. Josh Pruett of Berry was named Defensive Player of the Year.
Berry's Tracy Moon captured the Newcomer of the Year honor. Birmingham-Southern's Greg Vinson was named Coach of the Year.
