The Southland Conference announced its 935 student-athletes from across 62 teams and five sports for the Fall 2019 Commissioner's Honor Roll on Monday.
Fall sports from the Southland include football, men's and women's cross country, women's soccer and women's volleyball.
The Southland Fall Commissioner's Honor Roll recognizes student-athletes from the aforementioned sports who maintain at least a 3.0 GPA in the semester of their sport.
Of the 935 students named to the list, 179 held a flawless 4.0 GPA throughout the fall term.
"We are very honored and thrilled to see so many Southland Conference student-athletes continue to achieve academically," league Commissioner Tom Burnett said. "The Southland and its member institutions are focused on both the academic and competitive well-being of these individuals as they each work toward graduation and lifelong success."
Central Arkansas topped the cross country lists with 18 runners on the men's side and 14 runners on the women's side.
UCA finished with the second-most student-athletes on the honor roll with 115.
The Bears produced 18 perfect 4.0 GPAs in the fall semester.
UCA by sport breakdown of student-athletes honored:
Football — 45
Soccer — 24
Men's Cross Country — 18
Women's Cross Country — 14
Volleyball — 14
Hendrix
The Southern Athletic Association announced its Fall 2019 SAA Academic Honor Roll recipients Feb. 6.
In order to qualify for this prestigious academic honor, Hendrix student-athletes must at least sustain a 3.25 GPA for the previous semester and be a regular member of a varsity athletic program that is sponsored by the SAA.
Hendrix by sport breakdown of student-athletes honored:
Football — 41
Men’s Soccer — 22
Women’s Soccer — 13
Volleyball — 13
Women’s Cross Country — 5
Men’s Cross Country — 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.