New University of Central Arkansas coach Josey Weaver looked close to home, his new home, to find another assistant track and field coach.
Weaver announced Friday the hiring of Derek Jacobus as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, with responsibilities for all jumps and multi events.
"I am thrilled to have coach Derek Jacobus join our coaching staff," said Weaver, who took over the UCA track and field and cross country programs in June. "He has a proven record of success in recruiting and developing athletes to reach their full potential. Coach Jacobus brings a high level of experience and knowledge in multiple event areas. I'm glad he is a Bear. "
Jacobus, a native of Palo, Iowa, comes to UCA from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, where he served as an assistant coach in charge of hurdlers, vertical jumpers and multi athletes. Jacobus was an indoor All-American at the University of Arkansas in the heptathlon in 2019 and an outdoor All-American in the decathlon in 2018. He was also an honorable mention All-American in 2016 and 2017 in outdoor track and field and was part of the Razorbacks' outdoor SEC championship team in 2016 and indoor championship team in 2017.
Jacobus finished seventh in the decathlon at the USATF Championships as a senior.
"I'm very excited to become the next jumps/multis coach and recruiting coordinator for the track and field programs at the University of Central Arkansas," said Jacobus. "I want to thank Coach Weaver and Dr. Brad Teague for believing in me and what I will bring to this program and university. When Coach Weaver was explaining his vision for the program to me, it was an easy yes to accept this position and help contribute to developing this program to excellence on and off the track.
"I am looking forward to meeting the student-athletes and hit the ground running with building this program to win multiple ASUN Championships. My wife, Lexi, and I are ecstatic to be the newest UCA fans and supporters of all athletics, and will wear the Bears logo on our chest with pride."
Jacobus is married to the former Lexi Weeks, a multi-time All-American and four-time NCAA Champion pole vaulter at the University of Arkansas. The Cabot native was a 2016 Olympian after finishing third in the US Olympic Trials after her freshman season at Arkansas.
