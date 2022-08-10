New University of Central Arkansas track and field/cross country coach Josey Weaver has added the first member of his coaching staff with the hiring of Ryan Davis, who will be in charge of all throwing events at UCA.
Davis comes to UCA from Barton College in Wilson, N.C.
"I've had the privilege of watching Coach Davis compete & coach at the highest level," said Weaver, who was hired to head UCA's track and field and cross country program in July. "Not only did we get a great coach but he's an even better person. I'm excited to watch what he is able to do with our throws group for the years to come."
Davis competed collegiately at East Carolina, Weaver's previous school, where he set school records in the hammer and discus. He was a four-time AAC (American Athletic Conference) champion in the shot put, weight throw, hammer and discus and was a two-time NCAA All-American (weight throw) as well as an Olympic trials qualifier.
In high school, Davis won state championships in the outdoor discus and the indoor shot put as a senior in 2014. His best high school throws were 175 feet in the discus and 57 feet, 1.5 inches in the shot.
"I'd like to thank Coach Weaver & (athletic director) Dr. Brad Teague," said Davis. "I'm grateful for the opportunity and beyond excited to be a Bear. I'm also looking forward to developing a fun and hard-working family environment within our program."
While at Barton, Davis coached five All-Conference performers in outdoor track in 2022 and two All-Conference athletes in indoor track, and also had an athlete break the school record in the hammer throw.
