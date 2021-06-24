This summer marks a period of transition for the Central Arkansas athletics program as a whole as it moves July 1 to the ASUN Conference, but also a transition period for three programs.
Since UCA’s baseball season ended May 22, three different programs are moving forward with new coaches fronting the transition, which includes baseball.
Coach Allen Gum, who is the winningest coach in program history, retired after coming to UCA in 2011.
Now former men’s soccer coach Ross Duncan resigned after the season to move back to Oregon after becoming the UCA men’s soccer coach in 2012.
Finally, now former softball coach David Kuhn, who had coached at UCA since 2009, has accepted a softball coaching position at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
I’m not here to speculate why these coaches all left, but I do have an idea.
But the main thing I wanted to dig into is these programs are getting familiar faces to take over the program.
For baseball, it’s Nick Harlan, who has been with the program since 2013 as an associate head coach and pitching coach.
For men’s soccer, it’s Frank Kohlenstein who has worked with the men’s soccer team since 2017 as a friend and associate of Duncan’s, according to a UCA news release.
Finally, Jenny Parsons was promoted from associate head coach to head coach.
All three have had head coaching experience in the past, and they may be the right people for the job.
But, I’ve started to notice a trend among recent head coaching hires at UCA, and while it’s nothing to get worked up over because it does have merits, it’s just something I’ve taken notice of.
With the hiring of Parsons, and the swiftness of her promotion, as well as Harlan’s and Kohlenstein’s, I’ve noticed that it has been quite some time that a coach has been hired outside of the athletic program.
But, 11 athletic programs, including the three mentioned above have recently gone through coaching changes and all have been within the program.
Now, there’s something to be said about continuity and that may be what is to be achieved, especially during a transition period.
Including baseball, men’s soccer and softball, men’s basketball, football, cross country/track and field, volleyball and beach volleyball have undergone coaching changes within the last four years.
Of course, Harlan, Kohlenstein and Parsons have taken the reins, but so has Anthony Boone (men’s basketball), Nathan Brown (football), Beau Theriot (cross country/track and field), John Newberry (volleyball) and Autumn Erickson (beach volleyball) have all been fixtures for their respective programs for a while now.
Boone’s interim tag was lifted March 9, 2020, for the head coach label after former coach Russ Pennell when he and the university agreed to part ways. Boone came on as Pennell’s assistant when Pennell was hired in 2014.
Brown was named head football coach in 2017 after spending his collegiate days at UCA and then becoming a coach at UCA soon after.
Theriot is still listed as the interim head coach for men’s and women’s cross country and track after long tenured coach Richard Martin retired March 10, 2020.
Newberry took over for former coach Jeni Jones Chatman after Jones Chatman resigned after the 2019 season.
Newberry had a previous stint as an assistant coach to former UCA coach David McFatrich and came back to UCA in 2017.
Erickson also replaced Jones Chatman in beach volleyball after Jones Chatman resigned.
Erickson was Jones Chatman’s assistant since the beach volleyball program started in 2017.
Again, there is certainly some comfort in having familiarity running an athletic program, but you have to dig back to men’s golf coach Steve Runge’s and tennis coach Casey Wharton’s hiring, shortly after Pennell’s hiring, as the last outside hires the athletic program has made.
For what it’s worth, women’s soccer coach Jeremy Bishop took over in 2012 as an outside hire; women’s golf coach Natasha Vincent was hired in 2012 as an outside hire; and women’s basketball coach Sandra Rushing was hired in 2012 as an outside hire.
I guess familiarity goes a long way with UCA.
