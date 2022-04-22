Ten games remain in the Central Arkansas Bears softball regular season schedule.
Six of those remaining 10 will be played at Farris Field with Lipscomb coming in this weekend for a three-game series.
Currently, UCA (26-15, 10-5 ASUN Conference) finds itself in first place in the ASUN’s West Division, while Lipscomb (16-26, 6-9 ASUN) is in fourth.
Since being on the wrong side of a three-game sweep at North Florida to begin April and a 6-4 loss to nationally ranked Arkansas, the Bears have rattled off seven straight, including back-to-back sweeps over Bellarmine and Eastern Kentucky with those series wins being book-ended by a 9-0 shutout over Memphis last Tuesday.
With a 13-2 record at Farris Field, UCA will be a tall task for the Bisons, who are 2-7 on the road.
For Lipscomb, it’s seemingly been the opposite end of the spectrum since April began.
The Bisons lost two of three to Kennesaw State, North Alabama and Jacksonville State before getting shut out at Western Kentucky.
Coming into the weekend, the Bisons rank as the 10th best hitting team in the ASUN, batting .231 as a team, while UCA hits .309, which ranks second in the conference.
Junior Presley Leebrick leads the Lipscomb offense, hitting .346, getting on base at a .401 clip and slugging .469.
She is third on the team in RBI and has tallied the second-most total bases.
Senior Amy Vetula also will be a tough out as she is batting .325 on the season and gets on base at a .415 clip while slugging .405.
The Bears’ offense is led by sophomore Jenna Wildeman, who is one of the conference’s best hitters, batting .406. She gets on base at a .503 clip, while slugging .444 and she is 32 of 40 on stolen base attempts.
Four other Bears hit above .300 on the year.
In the circle, Lipscomb fares slightly better than its offense, ranking ninth with a 4.83 ERA, while UCA ranks third with a 2.60 ERA.
The Bisons relied on freshmen Kate Peters and Makayla Veneziale, who have a combined 20 starts and 38 appearances.
Fellow freshman Laine Barefoot leads the team with 15 starts and 23 appearances.
In the circle for UCA, junior Jordan Johnson and sophomore Kayla Beaver are the bell cows, combining for 45 appearances and 39 starts.
Johnson comes in with a 2.43 ERA, while Beaver boasts a 2.51 ERA, so the runs will be tough to come by.
The three-game series starts with a 2 p.m. doubleheader Saturday at Farris Field with the series finale at noon Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.