In front of a Farris Field record 2,475 fans, the Central Arkansas softball team shut out the No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday. Kayla Beaver delivered an absolutely dominant performance, striking out eight while allowing just five hits.

"It was one of those games where I just had to take it one pitch at a time," Beaver said of her performance. "You're only as good as your last pitch, so I just walked back, took a deep breath, and it's on to the next one. But I had a great catcher to throw to, a great defense, and some timely hits to back me up."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.