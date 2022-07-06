CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – With the 2021-22 academic year in the rearview mirror, the Women's Golf Coaches Association has announced its annual list of All-American Scholars, per the organization. Central Arkansas saw three student athletes named to the team, as Elin Kumlin, Pear Rittawee and Pim-orn Thitisup each turned in impressive numbers on the course and in the classroom this year.
With a 3.50 cumulative GPA as the threshold for being named to the WGCA Scholar list, students have to maintain an intense focus on their academics, while still being locked in on the course.
Kumlin posted back-to-back semesters of 3.66-plus, with a perfect 4.0 in the fall, taking her cumulative GPA to a 3.83. This year marks the third nod for Kumlin. On the course, Kumlin finished the year with the second-best stroke average, firing 74.12 shots per round. She took home three top-10 finishes, including a season-best third at the Little Rock Golf Classic.
Majoring in exercise science, Rittawee lands her second All-American Scholar accolade after posting a 3.62 in the fall to lift her GPA up to the required threshold. During the spring, she led the Bears at the Bama Beach Bash, finishing in a tie for tenth place as Central Arkansas finished sixth in the event.
Thitisup also collected her second spot on the team this season, cruising to a 3.8 in the fall and capping the season with a 3.31 to punch her ticket for the WGCA's Scholar list. With a cumulative GPA of 3.53, she met the requirement with room to spare. On the course, she had her best finish of the year at the Ozark National Invitation, tied for tops on the team with a fifth place finish at a 2-over 218.
The 2021-22 season marks the eighth year in a row that the Bears have landed at least one student athlete on the list and the sixth year that the team has had multiple players earn the selection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.