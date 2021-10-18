The Central Arkansas men's soccer team defeated Jacksonville, 2-0, in an ASUN Conference matchup that could have seen the Bears clinch a spot in the ASUN Championships.
That honor will have to wait a week after other results did not fall their way.
Central Arkansas still hold top of the league with just two matches remaining, but need to hold their ground to clinch a top spot.
It was a fairly slow start to the match for the Bears, having allowed the first four shots on goal of the match, but Zach Schawl kept all of those chances out. Schawl, who has missed the last two matches for the Bears, made seven saves to keep a clean sheet.
UCA would not get a true chance on frame until the 38th minute when Karim Diao fired a low driven shot toward goal, just getting saved by the Dolphins goalkeeper.
The tie wouldn't be broken until the final minute of the half when Pablo Azcona scored after a quick counter-attack by the Bears led to Sohma Ichikawa playing a low ball into the feet of Azcona to tuck away to finish.
The Bears attempted to keep Jacksonville out by tight pressing and quick passing. It worked as the Dolphin defense was opened up in the 74th minute for Daniel Shabani to open his scoring account after a wonderful solo strike doubled Central Arkansas' advantage.
Both Alex Kiss and Alberto Suarez had close chances to add to the lead late, but were unable to find the back of the net.
Central Arkansas holds top of the league after the result with 12 points, while Stetson sits on nine points in second place. The loss for Jacksonville places them at the bottom of the table, but tied on points with four other teams with six points.
The Bears host Liberty on Oct. 23, for Senior Day. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at the Bill Stephens Complex.
Women’s Soccer
Playing in just its second overtime match of the season, the Central Arkansas women's soccer team picked up a big win off the foot of Emma Hawkins' 13th goal of the season. The win lifts the Bears to 9-7 on the year, and a still perfect 4-0 in ASUN West play.
In a match that saw Central Arkansas get outshot 15-5, the outcome really came down to which team was going to either make a critical mistake or find a lucky break first.
For a few minutes in overtime, it seemed like that experience would benefit the Knights, as they took four shots in quick succession to start the extra period. Yet again, timely saves and stops from the Central Arkansas defense kept the match alive, allowing for a counterattack from the Bears. Gracie Hair ended up with the ball on the right side and played a ball to a sprinting Hawkins, with just one defender to beat. A quick side-step in the box gave Hawkins all the space she needed to plant home the golden goal, her 13th of the year.
Next up for the Bears is their final regular season match at Lipscomb. The match against the Bison is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 23.
Volleyball
Central Arkansas finished its road trip against Jacksonville State as it dropped the match 3-0.
The Sugar Bears come home from their road trip empty-handed as they fell in both matches in Alabama. While these matchups did not prove fruitful for UCA, there was continued success from a few young players on the squad.
Amongst those leaders were freshmen Jamiryana Hall and Mackenzie Vernon. Both athletes were amongst the top in kills as they produced nine each.
On the defensive side, the young talent continued to prevail as sophomore Macy Blackburn led in blocks (three) and sophomore Lexie Gregory led in digs (14).
Next, the Sugar Bears will head to Jacksonville, Florida, to face a trio of cross-divisional opponents in the second ASUN Crossover from Friday through Sunday.
Cross Country
The University of Central Arkansas Bears traveled to Little Rock on Saturday for the Little Rock Open at the War Memorial Park.
The women's team placed first overall out of eight teams and the men's team placed first overall out of nine teams.
The women were led by Kennedy Timmerman and the men were led by Hunter Henderson.
The results of this meet led to a UCA Bears victory in the Governor's 1-40 Showdown with Little Rock with both women's and men's teams placing first.
Kennedy Timmerman led the pack with a fourth place finish with a time of 19:06.6 on a 5K course. Sarah Grace Meek placed 10th with a time of 19:58.7. Close behind, Bekah Bostian had a time of 20:06.2 placing 11th. Anna Jeffcoat was right behind in 12th place with a time of 20:10.9. Placing 14th, Jewel Baer had a time of 20:30.6. With a time of 21:02.9, Ashlyn Floyd placed 22nd.
Hunter Henderson led the pack with a time of 25:54.2 placing fifth on an 8K course. Close behind, William Ryan-Johnson placed 8th with a time of 26:06.7.
