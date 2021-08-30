The 2021 Central Arkansas Bears head into the season with experience and a tough schedule ahead.
Head coach Nathan Brown said he’ll have 12 players utilizing their COVID year eligibility, which will allow for more experience.
“One of our strengths is experience,” he said. “A lot of these seniors have been a part of three playoff teams and two conference championships. They’ve been there and done that. I think experience is huge and key for this team. These guys have played a ton of football here and gained a ton of experience. I think that is a strength of ours.”
That experience heads up the defensive line as well as at wide receiver.
“I think where we are most experienced is the defensive line,” he said. “That should be a strength of ours on defense. On offense, our wide receiver room is our most experienced. It’s really adding an element that really all college football teams are taking advantage of, and we’re definitely going to take advantage of our 10 guys that we consider super seniors.”
Defensive line returns J.W. Jones, Logan Jessup, Jeremiah Gray, Jalen Bedell and A’Javius Brown, among others, while returning wide receivers are Tyler Hudson, Lujuan Winningham, Tobias Enlow, Jarrod Barnes and Mitchell Perkinson, among others.
The Bears are going to have to lean on that experience this season as it faces a tough schedule ahead, including four conference winners from a season ago, a national champion and an FBS opponent.
However, these Bears are not backing down.
“The success of the nonconference teams that we are playing is pretty impressive,” Brown said. “Playing an FBS opponent in Arkansas State, we know what they are. That’s going to be a significant challenge for us. Then, we go play Missouri State, who we played twice in the fall and got the best of them both times. Then, they turn around and go 5-1 in the spring in the Missouri Valley and they are co-Missouri Valley Champions.
“UAPB was the SWAC West champions. They played in the SWAC championship game and we play them week three. In game four, we play the [FCS] national champions and Southland Champions in Sam Houston State. Three of your first four being conference champions with Arkansas State being the fourth. That could be our biggest challenge of the year.
“Then, you fast forward to when we go to Jacksonville State, who were the Ohio Valley Champions. There are four different conference champions on our list. It’s something that we talk about as a team and I think our players are excited about it.”
Depending on which poll one looks at, the Bears rank 13/14 this season in preseason polls, so the team is getting respect around the nation.
Part of that respect is likely earned from what the Bears did in the fall.
UCA jumped out in front of everyone and played college football’s first two games of the fall portion of 2020.
The Bears didn’t back down from a challenge, scheduling three FBS opponents, though only two were played, and played the dominant North Dakota State and held their own until NDSU took over late.
Brown said his team benefitted from playing a full fall schedule instead of scheduling a spring season.
“A lot of these programs that are playing this fall finished their season in April or May,” he said. “They didn’t have a whole lot of offseason and really missed a whole spring of lifting weights and getting bigger, faster, stronger. And, I assume part of their summer was taken because they were giving their players a break.
“We played practically a full season in the fall and had a normal offseason in the spring and summer. We were able to rest up from injuries from the fall, whereas some of these programs may still have some guys that are injured from the 2021 spring season.
“I think it will be an advantage. I think we’ll see early on how much of an advantage we have because of that. We play Sam Houston week four. They’re the spring national champions. They played as long as you could play. We’ll see what the effect of that is. If injuries are still bothering them. That is one of the things we put into our decision-making process. If we want to play a full fall season in 2021, we need to play a full fall season in 2020. That was the approach we took as an administration and a coaching staff and I think that will bode well for us.”
The Bears schedule features 11 games, five of which are at home.
UCA kicks off the season Sept. 4 in Jonesboro against Arkansas State before heading to southwest Missouri to take on the Bobby Petrino-coached Missouri State Bears on Sept. 11.
UCA makes its 2021 debut on the new stripes on Sept. 18 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff before hosting the FCS national champion Sam Houston Bearkats on Sept. 25.
UCA heads to Abilene Christian one final time before on Oct. 2 and then gets a bye the following Saturday.
The Bears then host Eastern Kentucky on Oct. 16 before heading to southeast Texas to take on Lamar on Oct. 23.
UCA stays on the road on Oct. 30 to take on Jacksonville State before hosting Texas Wesleyan for homecoming on Nov. 6.
The Bears host Stephen F. Austin the following Saturday before closing out the regular season at Tarleton State on Nov. 20.
