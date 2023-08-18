The University of Central Arkansas' running back room was already bursting at the seams with talent and experience prior to adding a prized pickup in the transfer portal. With that addition, the Bears have perhaps the most loaded corps of running backs in school history.

"It all starts with that running back room," said sixth-year head coach Nathan Brown. "The amount of talent and skill, yardage in general that's back... it's second to none. I haven't researched across the country very thoroughly but I'd have a hard time believing that anyone in the country, at least on our level, has that much production returning in the backfield."

