With three games remaining, both Central Arkansas basketball teams are in danger of missing the Southland Conference Tournament.
The Bears (10-18, 9-8 SLC) are currently in the better position and are in seventh place of the allowed eight teams that qualify for the tournament.
The most recent two-game losing streak against Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin did not help matters, but an 84-65 dominating performance against Nicholls State brought back the silver lining.
That win over the Colonels brought one of the more complete games UCA has played this season, nearly leading wire-to-wire, holding Nicholls to 18 points in the first half and winning the rebounding battle 48-21.
Apart from hitting one of six 3-point attempts in the second half, there wasn’t much the Bears could do wrong in that game.
Junior guard Rylan Bergersen came back from a bout with the flu and scored 25 points, while junior center Hayden Koval scored 21 and blocked three shots and junior forward Jared Chatham recorded his first-career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
At the time of that game, the Colonels were in second place, but the loss dropped them to third in the conference.
Now, UCA turns its attention to the now second place team Abilene Christian University.
The Wildcats (18-10, 13-4 SLC) have been on a roll as of late, winning six in a row with only one of those games being close.
Previously, the Bears and ACU met up on Jan. 25 in the Farris Center with the Wildcats escaping with a one-point win in overtime over UCA.
The game was played closely throughout with the Bears missing a pair of free throws late that potentially cost them the win as ACU senior guard Payten Ricks was fouled on a 3-point attempt at the end of regulation with the Wildcats down by three.
Ricks knocked down all three with one second on the clock.
UCA couldn’t get a shot to fall, which sent the game to overtime.
The Wildcats took a four-point lead as late as 1:50 left in the game, but the Bears got a layup by sophomore guard/forward Eddy Kayouloud and a 3-pointer by senior forward Aaron Weidenaar to take a one-point lead with 15 seconds left in the game.
However, Ricks hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left to give ACU a one-point win.
Ricks leads the Wildcats in points per game with 14.8 as well as steals with 64.
Sophomore forward Joe Pleasant and junior center Kolton Kohl lead the team in rebounds per game with 4.4, while Kohl leads the team in blocks with 22 and sophomore guard Damien Daniels leads the team in assists with 88.
The Bears are led by Bergersen’s 15.3 points per game, while junior guard DeAndre Jones leads the team in assists with 109.
Koval leads the team in rebounds per game and blocks with 7.8 and 86, respectively, while Chatham and Kayouloud lead the team in steals with 26.
Game time is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., following the women’s game in Abilene, Texas.
On the other side of the coin, the Sugar Bears are currently on the outside looking at a tournament berth.
UCA sits a half-game behind Nicholls for the final spot in the tournament with three games left.
Those Colonels bested the Sugar Bears 67-58 last Saturday in the Farris Center, which was UCA’s fourth loss in a row.
After starting February on a three-game winning streak, the Sugar Bears have been in free fall, falling to New Orleans, SHSU, SFA and Nicholls.
All four of those teams are currently ahead of UCA in the standings and the Sugar Bears are running out of time to gain some ground with three games left.
The good news for UCA is Southeastern Louisiana is one game ahead of it, while Northwestern State is a near bottom-feeder.
The bad news is the Sugar Bears next game is against the league’s current first-place team Abilene Christian.
ACU (21-5, 13-4 SLC) has had a strong season, most recently going on a three-game winning streak and winning six out the last seven.
The last win was a 94-91 win over SHSU in Abilene Christian over SHSU, which pits the Wildcats a half-game behind the Bearkats for third place in the conference standings.
Previously, UCA and ACU battled Jan. 25 in the Farris Center with the Wildcats coming out on top 74-64.
The Sugar Bears put up a good fight, but ACU senior guard Breanna Wright had a UCA’s number, scoring 31 points, while hitting 5 of 8 behind the 3-point line.
Sugar Bears senior guard Taylor Sells scored 22 points in the loss, while the Wildcats held a large deficit at the free-throw line, hitting 28 of 34, while UCA hit 12 of 19.
This time, the two teams will face off in Abilene Christian after the Sugar Bears have had a week off.
ACU is led by Wright’s 17.5 points per game, while also leading the team in assists (128) and steals (52).
Senior guard Dominique Golightly leads the team in rebounds with 5.9, while junior forward Alyssa Adams leads the team in blocks with 24.
Sells leads the Sugar Bears with 9.7 points per game, 29 steals and 75 steals.
Junior forward Hannah Langhi leads the team in rebounds per game at 6.0 and blocks with 25.
The teams tip off at 1 p.m. in Abilene Christian.
Andy Robertson is the sports editor of the Log Cabin and can be reached at arobertson@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.