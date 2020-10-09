A little more than four years removed from Central Arkansas’ 28-23 win over Arkansas State in Jonesboro, the two teams are set to battle once again.
With Hurricane Delta’s remnants moving, the game will likely be a wet one as weather.com forecasts rain throughout the game Saturday in Jonesboro.
Saturday’s game will likely be a game that the Red Wolves will want to get back from the Bears after the 2016 loss to UCA in Jonesboro.
But, Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson said his team is still dealing with fatigue that affected the team heavily against Coastal Carolina.
Anderson said his team wore down as the game went on and ended up losing 52-23.
However, the Red Wolves started the season with a 35-31 win over Kansas State on Sept. 12 in Manhattan, Kansas.
This isn’t a tale of two different teams as Arkansas State was hit with the COVID bug after that win and was forced to move the UCA game to Saturday from a Sept. 19 meeting, as well as postponing its game against Tulsa.
Anderson had a bout with COVID himself and the team was sluggish against Coastal Carolina.
Still though, UCA head coach Nathan Brown isn’t convinced Arkansas State will look the same as it did against Coastal Carolina.
“I don’t think that’s indicative of what Arkansas State’s talent is right now,” he said. “I think they’re one of the top talent-wise programs in the Sun Belt Conference. They’ve proven that year in and year out. They’re a perennial bowl team every year. They’re always competing for a Sun Belt championship on the last few weekends of the season. We know what kind of coach Anderson is and the kind of consistency that he’s brought to that program and we expect nothing less. We know it will be tough and it’s another opportunity for us to play an FBS opponent.”
Arkansas State is the Bears’ second FBS opponent this season after falling 45-35 to the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Sept. 3.
Brown said his team had some preparation for Saturday’s game ready when the two teams were originally scheduled to play in mid-September.
“We were halfway prepared for them a couple of weeks back until the game got pulled out from under us and postponed to this weekend,” he said. “We got a head start on Sunday because we had a lot of our game planning done from the prior week getting ready for them. That’s been fortunate for our coaches because we’ve been able to cross our t’s and dot our i’s to make sure we like what we had and add to the mix just watching them play another game. That was good to have under our belt.”
Brown said a challenge for the coaching staff this week is putting last week’s winnable loss against North Dakota State last Saturday behind them and not let it affect the Arkansas State game.
“My goal this week for us coming off a tough loss to North Dakota State on Saturday, not letting that game beat us two weeks in a row,” he said. “We know the challenge is just as great this week going to Jonesboro. We know what we’re about to go into is a tough atmosphere and a tough team that’s looking for another win. They’ve proven they can play with the big dogs, beating Kansas State earlier this year, who has proven themselves to be pretty good this year. They’ve (Kansas State) won the two games since Arkansas State has beaten them so you know that’s a good program.
We know that coming off an emotional loss, playing our hearts and guts out and feeling like we had a shot to win against the three-time defending champion at North Dakota State. We don’t need to let that game beat us twice. When you lose a game like that, sometimes, it can hold emotional baggage with it moving forward. It’s our job as coaches to move our players forward and get our mental focus on Arkansas State. It’s not hard to get our guys ready for a team like the caliber of Arkansas State.”
The Red Wolves present a challenge of a dual quarterback system with sophomore Layne Hatcher and junior Logan Bonner.
Bonner has recorded 21 more passing attempts than Hatcher as well as a higher completion percentage.
Brown said neither really present different traits than the other.
“If you took the number off their chest, you would think the same kid is in there,” he said. “Most of the time when you’re preparing for two quarterbacks, you’re preparing for a dual-threat guy and a pocket passer. But with Hatcher and Bonner, you’re looking at two really good quarterbacks. You can see that the Arkansas State offensive staff and coach Anderson have a lot of confidence in them.
“You wouldn’t shuffle them or commit to the rotation like they do unless you had full confidence in both of them because you play the hot hand. From what I’ve seen, both of them have hot hands in games and they both make big plays and explosive throws. They’re both not afraid to fit it in tight windows. They have a really good receiving corp around them to make that happen. Our game plan is not going to change, whether Bonner or Hatcher is in there. We respect them both and their ability to make big plays.”
A battle to keep an eye throughout the game will be Arkansas State wide receiver Jonathan Adams and UCA defensive back Robert Rochell.
Both are players could be headed to the NFL in next April’s draft.
“To me, Jay Adams will be as good a receiver as we see all year,” Brown said. “Just looking at his physicality and his ability to be able to catch and track the ball and make those tough catches in the air. We feel we have a couple of kids that can do that over here as well. Jay does it as well as anyone I’ve seen. I’ve known Jay for a long time. We recruited him out of high school. I respect him and what he’s about. He’s really bought his time there. It’s not like he got to play early. You talk about a testament to coach Anderson’s program and developing a kid all the way to his senior year. What a great story Jay Adams is.”
However, Brown has confidence in his guys.
“I love Robert Rochell and everything he’s about,” he said. “I think matching him up with the best player on any team is an advantage to us because I believe in Robert and his ability. He did a great job for us Saturday at North Dakota State. They have a draftable-type receiver and we shut down their passing game. This is going to pose a different problem. It’s a different style of offense that Arkansas State runs. We did a great job. I am extremely confident in our corners, not only Robert but Deandre Lamont. I think both of those guys are superstars. Their work will be cut out for them this week and it will be a big test for them.”
Arkansas State and Central Arkansas square off at 2:30 p.m. in Jonesboro.
The game will be broadcasted on 94.1 FM as well as ESPN3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.