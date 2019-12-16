A report surfaced midday Monday that University of Central Arkansas men’s basketball coach Russ Pennell and the school are parting ways.
UCA athletic director Brad Teague refuted that report.
“That (report) was false,” he told the Log Cabin on Monday. “Coach Pennell is on leave of absence for personal reasons. That’s it.”
The University of Central Arkansas sports information department said Pennell’s leave is on an indefinite basis.
Associate head coach Anthony Boone will take control of the program while Pennell is away.
The Bears begin Southland Conference play Wednesday against the University of Central Arkansas at 12:30 p.m. at the Farris Center.
