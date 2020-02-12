Josh Turnock tied for 29th overall and led the Bears at the Orange County Collegiate Classic hosted by San Diego State University.
The University of Central Arkansas men's golf team finished the tournament in a tie for 10th with a combined score of 918 (+54).
Turnock produced a second-round score of 76 (+4) and was tied for 19th.
In the final round of the tournament he shot a 77 (+5) and tied for 29th with a tally of 227 (+11).
He produced six birdies over the course of his three rounds.
Blaine Calhoon moved up eight spots into a tie for 61st between his first and second round.
He notched a score of 76 (+4) in the second with three birdies.
He rocketed up 25 spots in the final standings and tied for 36th with a three-round total of 229 (+13).
He collected 10 birdies for the tournament.
Trey DePriest tied for 50th overall with an effort of 232 (+16).
He finished just +1 with a 73 for the second round and moved into a tie for 27th.
He closed out the tournament with an 81 (+9) and compiled 10 birdies over the three-round span.
Spencer Jenkins moved up 14 places in the final standings and tied for 55th with a three-round score of 233 (+17).
In the second round, he picked up one birdie and posted a round of 82 (+10).
He followed that up with a 73 (+1) for the final round with four birdies, which made his total for the tournament six.
AJ McCabe posted back-to-back rounds of 84 (+12) to finish the tournament tied for 86th with a 246 (+30).
He recorded four birdies in the final round to make his birdie count seven for the tournament.
UCA returns to action Feb. 17 for the Atchafalaya Intercollegiate at the LaTour Golf Club in Matthews, Louisiana.
The tournament will be hosted by Nicholls.
Bears women defeat Washington State, place third at Lamkin Invitational
The University of Central Arkansas women's golf team returned to The Farm Golf Club on Tuesday for the final matchup in the Lamkin Invitational.
Elin Kumlin, Tania Nunez, and Gracen Blount all picked up wins, as the Bears defeated Washington State 3-2.
Washington State's Marie Lund-Hansen opened the match against Nunez with wins on the first two holes.
Nunez was unfazed and won the next three holes to go one up after five holes.
After 10 holes the matchup was even, but Nunez went on another three-hole run and went to three up.
She kept that advantage the rest of the match and won three and two.
Nunez collected one birdie on the day.
Kumlin won the first hole of the matchup with Washington State's Jiye Ham, but Ham took the next two and claimed a one-hole advantage.
Kumlin brought the match back to even when she birdied the seventh hole.
After Ham won the 11th hole, Kumlin went on to win three of the next five holes. Kumlin was two up with just two holes remaining and won the matchup, two and one, after the two halved the 17th.
Kumlin tallied four birdies during the final day of competition.
Blount held the advantage through the first seven holes, before Janine Surge of Washington State tied the match on the eighth hole.
Blount bounced back and won the next hole.
She never lost the advantage the rest of the matchup and won her matchup one up.
Blount finished the day with three birdies.
After Pim-Orn Thitisup won the par-3 second, Washington State's Amy Chu won the next two holes and went on to win the matchup, two and one.
Emily Baumgart of Washington State led for all 18 holes against UCA's Camila Moreno and won the matchup two up.
The Bears take a month off before they will be back in action March 14 for the Valspar Augusta Invitational hosted by Augusta University in Georgia.
