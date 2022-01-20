The scheduled ASUN Conference matchup between the University of Central Arkansas Bears and the Liberty Flames on Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Liberty program.
The game was scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Saturday at the Farris Center as part of a doubleheader with the UCA and Liberty women's programs.
That game will be played as scheduled at 1 p.m. on Scottie Pippen Court.
A makeup date for the Bears and Flames has not been announced.
UCA, 3-2 in ASUN play, will now be off until a matchup with the North Florida Ospreys next Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
