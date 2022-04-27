ATHENS, Georgia – The final round of the ASUN Men's Golf Championship wrapped up Tuesday with the Bears rising to tenth to wrap up play.
With the finish, Central Arkansas closes its first season as members of the ASUN.
Josh Turnock finished at a 16-over 229 after firing seven over par in the third round.
He lands at a final spot of 40th in the individual standings. Sam Long capped off his season with an 11-over 82 in the third frame, ending in 44th.
Spencer Jenkins moved up in the standings after a 5-over 76 in his final set, rounding out his play at a 21-over 234.
Palmer McSpadden topped off his championship round with a 6-over 77, ending in a tie with Jenkins in 47th. Brett Daughdrill came in for the third round, firing a 2-over 73.
North Florida took home first place, finishing 4-under to claim their seventh men's golf conference championship.
Florida Gulf Coast finished second, while Liberty rounded out the top three.
Individually, North Florida's Nick Gabrelcik fired an 8-under round three to take home the individual crown.
Three golfers tied for second place, as Liberty's Austin Duncan, North Alabama's Carter Goodwin and North Florida's Robbie Higgins all tied at 4-under.
