COLUMBIA, Missouri — Finishing up with a third round of golf, the men’s golf team stood pat in 14th place at the Tiger Invitational, hosted by Missouri.
It marked the final event until the ASUN Championship, which will be held later in the month.
Josh Turnock took home top honors for the Bears, finishing at 40th with a third round 3-over 75. Spencer Jenkins was also in the tie for 40th, after dropping in the rankings with a 5-over 77 round three. The pair finished the event 6-over 222.
Palmer McSpadden recovered to shoot his best round of the tournament, logging a 1-under 71 to jump 21 spots in the standings.
He finished 9-over for the event with a 225. One stroke below him was Blaine Calhoon. After a pair of 75s to start the week, Calhoon wrapped up with a 76 to finish at a 10-over 226. Sam Long checked in with a 19-over 235 to round out the roster.
Host-team Missouri took home first place, shooting a 38-under 826 as a team.
Wichita State and Oral Roberts finished second and third, respectively, to nail down the top-three.
Individually, Mizzou’s Jack Parker finished 13-under par to claim first prize, followed closely by Wichita State’s Brock Polhill at a 12-under 204 and Bellarmine’s Shawn DeWeese’s 10-under 206.
The Bears now look ahead to the ASUN Championship, which will be held from April 24-26. The event will take place at the University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens, Georgia.
