The Central Arkansas men’s soccer team fell 2-1 to Missouri State on Wednesday.
The loss was the first for the Bears this season, who now sit at 4-1.
Central Arkansas started the first half quick when Alberto Suarez scored the opener in the ninth minute off a corner kick taken by Edoardo Merci.
The goal would see Suarez score his fifth goal in five straight games.
Zach Schawl made multiple great saves to keep UCA on top through the first 45 minutes.
Suarez nearly grabbed his second goal of the match early in the second half but missed his shot high.
Missouri State equalized in the 62nd minute after a clearance bounced right back into the danger zone and Missouri State capitalized.
The teams exchanged chances until Missouri State scored the winner in the 84th minute off a free-kick found the head of an attacker who put it just too high for Schawl’s reach.
The Bears host Memphis on Sept. 14, at the Bill Stephens Soccer Complex. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Head coach Sandra Rushing and the Central Arkansas women’s basketball team announced the addition of Olivia Chapman to the coaching staff on Wednesday.
Chapman joins UCA after spending two years at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.
While on staff with the Drovers, she aided in the team’s 35-14 record over the course of two seasons.
She coached two All-Americans and five All-SAC (Sooner Athletic Conference) selections.
From 2017-19, she was a graduate assistant at Trevecca Nazarene University.
While on staff with the Trojans, the team saw an increase in wins each season.
She helped guide two players to earn All-GMAC honors. While at Trevecca, she earned a master’s degree in organizational leadership.
Prior to coaching, Chapman played four seasons at Southern Nazarene University. While a member of the Crimson Storm, she helped SNU earn its first ever Great American Conference Tournament appearance. She was a three-time Academic All-GAC honoree.
