EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois – After 90 minutes of regulation that saw just 15 seconds between scores, the Central Arkansas men's soccer team fell in overtime, dropping a 2-1 decision at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.
Katsuyoshi Kimishima scored his first goal of the season to keep UCA alive, but the Cougars found a long shot that got a kind skip to end it in the extra period. The Bears drop to 8-4 on the season with the loss.
Physicality was the name of the game for the entire first half. Carl Owens Jr. found a shot in the first 75 seconds, but after that initial burst, the first stanza played out like a slugfest.
The teams struggled to mount any offense, and ultimately committed more combined fouls than shots.
SIUE tried a couple of shots in the middle of the period, but they were of no harm, not even requiring a save from Vicent Sanchiz.
The Bears ended the first with a pair of shots, but found similar results, as neither had much chance to score, and the teams headed into the break with nothing to show for on the scoreboard.
SIUE mounted some pressure early in the second half, controlling possession early, but the UCA defense wouldn't break, repelling drive after drive.
Finally, in the 80th minute, the Cougars broke the tie, taking advantage of a poorly played ball and slotting home the goal.
Without panicking, the Bears responded right off the kickoff. A quick dart down the sideline and a cross from Alejandro Caicdeo, and Kimishima planted it in the back of the net, equalizing before the Cougars could finish celebrating.
From there, the teams would go to overtime, where SIUE would collect a ball just outside the 18-yard box and pick up a lucky bounce to get the win over the Bears.
Central Arkansas looks ahead to resuming conference play, as the team travels to Jacksonville, Florida, to take on ASUN opponent Jacksonville on Saturday. Match time against the Dolphins is set for 6 p.m. at Southern Oak Stadium.
