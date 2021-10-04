Central Arkansas men’s soccer stays atop of the table as they win the overtime thriller over Florida Gulf Coast.
First half
UCA continued to their rhythm from the past three matches as they found a way to once get ahead early. The Bears’ momentum continued to push them as they posted four shots on target before the first one made it past the keeper in the 24th minute. At that point, Karim Diao slipped it past to break the tie as Jerry Gutierrez and Vincent Abaso assisted him.
Second half
The second half was not as fortunate for the Bears as they could not find the net as they were held to only two shots on goal. From the other side, the Eagles were able to knot it up at one towards the final minutes as they scored in the 85th minute.
Overtime
The overtime period saw late match heroics as Diao once again took it upon himself to supply the offensive effort. In the 97th minute, he sent the Bears home in style as he scored the game-winner with the help from Shuto Yoneno and Gutierrez again.
Up next
UCA will take their four-match winning streak to Tulsa, Okla. to face Oral Roberts in a non-conference matchup at 6 p.m. on Oct. 5.
Bears drop ASUN contest to Flames
Central Arkansas women’s soccer could not bypass the stout Liberty offense as they dropped the ASUN contest 4-1.
The Lady Flames struck early and often, as the Bears were not able to catch up in the long run as they dropped their second straight match.
First half
In the first half, not much offense was generated as both squads had a combined three shots on goal. UCA only placed one of those shots and was unsuccessful in the effort. On the other hand, LU converted on their first shot of the contest as they scored in the 23rd minute. The Lady Flames got one more shot on goal but did not convert as it was a defensive dual. Highlighting that group was goalkeeper Keyla Perez, as she recorded one save in the first half.
Second half
The second half was a completely different story as the score began to open up a bit. Liberty struck first in the 51st minute, as they took a commanding 2-0 lead. The Bears took back what they could as they scored nine minutes later in the 60th minute. It was one of the best goals of the day as Emma Hawkins blistered the defense on an incredible run down the left seam. She ran past the entire defense and found room on the left side as she pushed it past the keeper to cut the deficit in half.
While Hawkins’ run was one of the best goals of the day, it didn’t stop the Lady Flames. LU put two more goals on the board as they scored on a penalty kick in the 68th minute and a header on their corner in the 75th minute.
Up next, the Bears will battle in another home ASUN contest as they take on Jacksonville State at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Bill Stephens Complex.
“It’s a frustrating day, sometimes it seems its really easy for the other team to score versus our team,” head coach Jeremy Bishop said. “We battled back to being down 2-1 and thought we had some momentum, but then to let up a soft goal it just deflates everybody. We just got to regroup and get ready for the next weekend.”
Sugar Bears fall in west division debut
Central Arkansas volleyball fell in their first hint of divisional action as they lost to Lipscomb 3-0.
The Sugar Bears were unable to complete their rallies in all three sets as they fell to their west division foe, the Bison. While the score was not in UCA’s favor, the Sugar Bears were able to host a few quality performances that made the match as close as it was. The most effective stat in the match came from the block’s perspective as UCA out-blocked Lipscomb 12-2. Leading that charge was graduate student Amari Mitchell, who had six total blocks on the evening. Other quality performances came from senior Lexi Miller, who led the squad with ten kills, and junior Anna Williams, who had a near double-double with nine digs and eight assists.
Set 1
It was a set of rallies as the Sugar Bears could not overcome the early rally from the Bison. Lipscomb took the initial edge 6-0 and fought off UCA for the rest of the set, even with the Sugar Bears’ long rallies. UCA made it a one-point set at 8-7 and made it a two-point difference at 22-20. However, the Bison were able to finish it off with three straight points to win it 25-20.
Set 2
The second set belonged almost entirely to the Sugar Bears until the end. UCA held the lead for the whole set before the Bison eventually took it over when they led 24-23. However, it was back and forth between the two squads, as rallies played an important factor in the lead. The Sugar Bears continued to hold that slight edge throughout, but the Bison gained that edge with a 4-1 scoring run to finish it out. Eventually, Lipscomb took it as they took a 2-0 match lead with a 26-24 set victory.
Set 3
The last set of the match was one-sided as the Bison came out and solidified their match victory. They outhit the Sugar Bears .226 to -.088, as they capitalized on UCA’s errors. Overall it was their set to win as they claimed it 25-10 for a 3-0 match victory. Up next the Sugar Bears will head back home as they face Eastern Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Prince Center.
