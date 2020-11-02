The Central Arkansas men’s soccer team hosted the Eagles from Georgia Southern for Senior Day in their final home match of the fall.
It was a tight affair but the Bears outlasted the Eagles to win 1-0.
It was a sloppy start for the Bears as a yellow card was issued less than a minute in, leading to a free-kick 20 yards out for the Eagles.
The teams exchanged fouls early in the half, but no shots came from either side.
In the 24th minute, the Bears put the ball in the back of the net after a combination between Kyosuke Kubota and Pablo Azcona.
Azcona played a wonderful ball across the 18-yard box, which met the head of Alberto Suarez. Central Arkansas continued to control the first half, but were called offside twice, disallowing goals.
The second half saw strong defensive performances by both teams.
After multiple chances to change the scoreline were saved, the Bears held onto their 1-0 lead to see out the conference win in their home finale.
“Any time you can pick up a conference win, you have to be happy with that,” UCA coach Ross Duncan said.
“It was far from a perfect performance but sometimes you just need to gut out a result. We got our second win in a row and second shutout in a row, so that’s another huge positive for us. We have some things we need to fix before the Georgia State game on Friday but we will get back after it on Monday.”
The Bears travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia State on Oct. 6. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Tennis
The University of Central Arkansas dropped two close contests as it faced off against the University of Missouri in a doubleheader.
The Bears proved their potential as they took on Power Five prestige and came up one doubles match shy in its outings against the Tigers.
“I would say that this is really positive in many ways, we got to play a good team and play them at home in beautiful weather,” UCA coach Casey Wharton said. “Even though we didn’t win, we did have people play well and had some wins. Overall we competed hard and smart and gave ourselves chances, that was my main takeaway.”
The Bears will have an extended amount of time before their next matchup as they finished up the fall season with Mizzou.
They will start the spring season off Jan. 8 as they participate in the TCU tournament in Fort Worth, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.