UCA sophomore goalkeeper Zach Schawl was named ASUN Defensive Player of the Week after keeping a clean sheet against Bellarmine, making five saves in the process.
Schawl's five saves gave the Bears a heavy advantage to grab a 2-0 victory over Bellarmine.
The goalkeeper has now kept two straight clean sheets in ASUN play after the 1-0 victory two weeks ago for Central Arkansas.
In eight matches this season, Schawl has kept five clean sheets while being between the sticks.
"I think it helps us by giving confidence for everyone,” Schawl said. “Having another clean sheet is always great and really shows what we are about and what we can do as a team. We just have to keep going one game at a time in this conference and keep performing."
Zach Schawl and the Bears return to the pitch on the road this Saturday night for an ASUN match against Florida Gulf Coast. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Junior Emma Hawkins received ASUN honors this week being named the player of the week after scoring three goals in two matches against Jacksonville and North Florida.
Hawkins has now scored nine goals this season and leads the conference after the weekend.
She also is tied for first in assists for the conference with four.
The forward also sits on 22 points and leads the conference up-to-this point.
"It was a great first weekend,” coach Jeremy Bishop said. “We played with focus, intensity, and energy. Allowing us to create lots of scoring opportunities and to shut out both opponents. We will need more of the same to keep it going against two quality opponents this weekend.”
"I feel very blessed to be recognized as player of the week especially in the first week of conference play,” Hawkins said. “I think if we keep coming out strong each game, we will go far in conference.”
Catch Hawkins and the Bears on Thursday night at home against Kennesaw State. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Bill Stephens Complex.
