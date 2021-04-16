Central Arkansas men’s and women’s basketball has added to their rosters Friday with the men announcing four new additions and the women announcing one.
Camren Hunter, of Bryant; Vincent Reeves, Jr., of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Ibbe Klintman of Malmo, Sweden; and Elias Cato of Queensland, Australia, signed letters of intent with the men’s basketball program.
Hunter is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound guard who starred at Bryant High School.
He averaged 22 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game as a senior for the Hornets, who advanced to the Class 6A quarterfinals last month.
Hunter was a four-year starter for Bryan and an All-State selection.
"Cam is a dynamic guard with a great feel for the game,” UCA head coach Anthony Boone. "Along with his ability to score, he does a great job of setting things up for his teammates.”
Reeves is a 6-foot-5, 200-pounder from Shades Valley High School in Irondale, Alabama. Reeves averaged 25 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game for the Mounties and was named to the 6A All-State team.
"Vincent is an energetic player with a natural talent for scoring baskets in many ways,” Boone said. "He will be very exciting to watch here at UCA.”
Klintman is a 6-foot-8, 200-pound small forward who played at Scotland Campus.
"I'm very excited for Ibbe to join us,” Boone said. "He has great perimeter skills, and at his size, he will be an extremely tough matchup.”
Cato is a 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward from Queensland, Australia, who played at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas.
Cato averaged 13 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 52 percent from the field and 42 percent from three-point range.
"At his size, Elias is a great multi-positional player,” Boone said. "His athleticism and ability to handle the ball and shoot makes him a tough matchup."
The Sugar Bears added Leah Perry of Cairo, Georgia.
Perry’s team was a state runner-up, they won the regional championship and she was selected to the all-region first team.
She represented the UCA in BallN Across the Borders War Games.
She averaged 10.8 points per game and 9.8 rebounds per game.
