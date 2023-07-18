University of Central Arkansas Athletics Ticketing is introducing three ticket mini plan options for the 2023 season that will cater to any fan and any schedule.
Becoming a mini plan ticket holder is a great way to catch multiple UCA football games without having to commit to a full season. Fans can catch any game by purchasing any one of our three mini plans for the 2023 UCA Football Season. Utilizing the mini plan option ensures that you'll have the same seats at each game you attend.
Plans include pricing options for lower reserved, upper reserved & general admission seating.
2023 UCA Football Mini Plan Options
Mini Plan #1: The UAC 23 Package - 4 game package
The UAC 23 Package features all four 2023 UCA home conference matchups in the new United Athletic Conference starting at $70 per seat!
Mini Plan #2: Bruce's Pick 3 Package - 3 game package
Bruce's Pick 3 allows you to select any of your three favorite matchups out of the six home UCA games for the 2023 season starting at $50 per seat!
Mini Plan #3: Homecoming 23 Package - 2 game package
The Homecoming 23 Package allows you to select any one home game matchup plus a seat at the homecoming game on Oct. 28 starting at $30 per seat!
Season Ticket Pricing:
Lower Reserved: $150 - Requires donation to Purple Circle
Upper Reserved: $120 - Requires donation to Purple Circle
Faculty/Staff & Young Alumni: $75 - Requires donation to Purple Circle
Single-Game Ticket Pricing:
Youth/Child (ages 4-17): $15
All Tickets will be available for purchase beginning July 24
