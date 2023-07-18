uca

The Central Arkansas Bears leave the tunnel to head onto the stripes at Estes Stadium during action last season.

 Jaden Powell/UCA Sports Information

University of Central Arkansas Athletics Ticketing is introducing three ticket mini plan options for the 2023 season that will cater to any fan and any schedule.

Becoming a mini plan ticket holder is a great way to catch multiple UCA football games without having to commit to a full season. Fans can catch any game by purchasing any one of our three mini plans for the 2023 UCA Football Season. Utilizing the mini plan option ensures that you'll have the same seats at each game you attend.

