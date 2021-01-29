Central Arkansas’ move to the ASUN Conference is official per announcement Friday.
The ASUN Conference held a video announcement introducing UCA, Eastern Kentucky University and Jacksonville State University into the ASUN as well as the establishment of the ASUN football conference.
“This is the result of two years of work that our president’s council tasked our office with and we’ve had consultants and have done a lot of work, so it’s not something that came up overnight,” ASUN Conference commissioner Ted Gumbart said. “In those two years of work, we realized one of the biggest things we needed for sustainability and stability was to focus on football. It was a primary reason why people either depart or enter conferences. Part of what we’ve done is build on our Big South partnership in football, but also builds on our own aspirations to start a football conference.”
The football conference will stand at five schools in the fall, with the three schools being added to current ASUN members Kennesaw State and North Alabama.
UCA and its 16 sponsored sports, along with EKU and JSU will join nine other current ASUN members starting July 1, 2021, making the conference membership at 12.
Those nine members include Kennesaw State and North Alabama, along with Bellarmine, Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville University, Liberty University, Lipscomb, North Florida and Stetson.
“We had some great options, but we selected what we think is the best for this program,” UCA athletic director Brad Teague said. “We are joining the ASUN Conference in all sports this fall. We’re proud to join with two other great universities in Eastern Kentucky University, out of Richmond, Kentucky, and Jacksonville State University, out of Jacksonville, Alabama. This move will initiate the sponsorship of football in the ASUN Conference.
“The opportunity to align our program to the east in some major media markets and in our recruiting footprint was crucial to our decision. It certainly opens new doors in these talent-rich areas. Being a part of great academic institutions who also have great success in athletics was valuable to us. The ASUN is certainly on the rise.”
So, why the move to the ASUN?
The obvious being the Texas exodus of the Southland Conference, which allowed Abilene Christian, Lamar, Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin to head to the Western Athletic Conference out of the Southland.
Teague said that the change was inevitable.
“We could feel the conference landscape changing and we wanted to be out in front of it and not left behind,” he said. “We are thrilled about starting a new football league and the excitement and opportunities it brings.”
Though the move is across all sports, which will mean that UCA men’s soccer will end its stint with the Sun Belt Conference which began Sept. 19, 2018, the Friday announcement seemed geared more toward the establishment of the ASUN football conference, which will play at the Football Championship Subdivision.
“Our goal is to form the top FCS league in the country and we have five football-playing members that are a foundation for just that,” Teague said. Our eventual goal, however, is to have seven or eight football-playing members with large institutional brands that will be in our footprint. For now, the ASUN has 12 members and we are set to play in divisions this fall, but as the ASUN expands, our scheduling will become even more regional based to cut on travel costs, but not at the expense of competition and like-minded institutions.
“There will be more to come and we’re excited about this change and excited about our Bear Nation. I want to express our gratitude to the Southland Conference, its staff and membership.”
Currently, in order to qualify for the FCS Playoffs, six schools need to be established in a conference.
The current makeup for the ASUN for the fall schedule only features five, with North Alabama still in transition from its move up from Division II.
Because of this, the ASUN football conference won’t have enough to qualify for an at-large bid, which will open the door for partnerships toward other conferences.
“We think we can get a sixth member by this fall, however, North Alabama is currently in their last year of their transition, which means they’re not eligible to count as our sixth member,” Teauge said. “For us to have our own AQ by the fall, we would need to know that we have two more members by the end of this month because you have to file for your AQ by Feb. 1, so that’s highly unlikely. We may still get two more members, but we wouldn’t be able to file for an AQ.
“We are looking at partnerships with a couple of other conferences around the region to ensure that we have that AQ for 2021. A partnership that we can share for 2021 for one year only and then we’d be ready for 2022 when North Alabama is eligible and we’d likely have a couple more schools. One caveat is that the commissioner has sent a waiver so North Alabama can be eligible for this year, so we’re awaiting that result.”
Teague said the ASUN will be split into an east and west division, to help cut down on travel for a conference that maintains a wide footprint in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia.
UCA will participate in the west division, which will feature schools: Bellarmine, Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State, Lipscomb and North Alabama.
Many changes are on the horizon for UCA sports, but the school is set to join the conference on July 1.
