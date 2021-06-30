The University of Central Arkansas athletics program began a new era Thursday.
UCA’s 15-year run in the Southland Conference came to a close Wednesday as the university transitioned into the ASUN Conference on Thursday.
The move had been rumored back in mid-November of last year, and was officially announced in January of this year, with UCA joining Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State — two Ohio Valley Conference schools, in a move to the ASUN in 2021.
After the four Texas schools leaving the Southland Conference — Abilene Christian, Lamar, Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin — to join the Western Athletic Conference and reform the WAC’s football conference, UCA’s pending move was made official by UCA athletic director Brad Teague via a radio interview.
“There will be a lot of changes throughout the college landscape among conferences,” Teague said in a radio interview in January. “We kind of saw that coming. A lot of it was COVID related, just the fact that we can’t get together and see each other face-to-face. It’s always Zoom. I think that further divided folks that weren’t like-minded like these other institutions.
“We knew that some of these Texas institutions were looking for something different. A few of them struck up this WAC conversation and it bore roots and this is where we are today. We could see this coming and obviously if you’ve deduced that as part of the (WAC) release, we’re not a part of the Southland Conference either. We’ve gone from 13 to now eight schools in the Southland Conference. Those four Texas schools are leaving and we’re leaving and going east. We’re going to form the new ASUN football league. That’s the plan for Central Arkansas.”
Forming that new ASUN football league is currently on hold as a sixth member institution is still needed, so the four Texas schools heading to the WAC, along with EKU and JSU are forming the AQ7 Challenge this fall in order to earn a qualifying bid to the FCS Playoffs.
For the 2022 season, UCA, EKU and JSU along with Kennesaw State and North Alabama and what is likely to be at least one more school will form the inaugural ASUN football conference.
However, the move Thursday isn’t just about football.
All 16 sponsored sports at UCA will be making the move to the ASUN, and with that logos on courts and fields will be changed to reflect the move to the ASUN.
Both the volleyball court in the Prince Center and the Farris Center court feature updated looks with the ASUN Conference logos, while other fields around campus will be getting updated playing surfaces with updated ASUN logos.
Throughout ASUN play, UCA will compete against Bellarmine, Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, Liberty, Lipscomb, North Florida and Stetson, along with the aforementioned EKU, JSU, KSU, and UNA.
UCA will compete in the West Division, alongside Bellarmine, EKU, Jacksonville State, Lipscomb and North Alabama, to help cut down on travel during conference play.
But, a short look back at UCA’s time during its Southland membership, the school had nearly 400 student-athletes earn all-conference honors along with over 50 team and individual championships.
The transition into the ASUN will bring new eras for three programs, which are coached by new, but familiar faces, including baseball, men’s soccer and softball.
While the celebration for an end of an era and the start of a new one is certainly here, ASUN Commissioner hinted in January’s official announcement that there may be cause for more celebration down the road.
“If you want to look down the road a bit, I think there are some stage two plans, but let’s celebrate,” he said. “Let’s get next year launched and see what the next year brings.”
But, for Thursday, a new journey begins.
