The University of Central Arkansas Bears will face the Ole Miss Rebels after all.
The teams were scheduled to open the season on Nov. 25 in the four-team Justin Reed Ole Miss Classic in Oxford, Mississippi, but that was canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Ole Miss program.
The Bears and Rebels will now play Dec. 14. The game will tip-off at 7 p.m. at The Pavilion in Oxford and will be televised on the SEC Network.
UCA coach Anthony Boone is a former Ole Miss player and assistant coach. The game will be the middle one of a three-game stretch for the Bears against Southeastern Conference opponents.
UCA, which opens the delayed 2020-21 season on Friday night at Memphis, plays at Arkansas on Dec. 12 and at Mississippi State on Dec. 16.
