Another week, another set of dynamic pitching appearances for Kayla Beaver, who was named the ASUN's Pitcher of the Week again. It marks the third nod of the season for the redshirt junior, who has been one of the best pitchers in the country this year.
Making an appearance in all three games this weekend, Beaver allowed zero earned runs, sporting a 0.00 ERA with two wins and a save. The Jackson, Tenn., native gave up just eight hits across 12.1 innings of work, while striking out 10 and giving up just a single walk. Beaver kept the Gamecock lineup to a .174 batting average, returning her season average back below .200.
The redshirt junior has a number of nationally ranked stats with one week left in the regular season, including the eighth most shutouts among Division I pitchers, blanking eight opponents this year. She also holds the 15th-lowest ERA (1.26), 33rd in strikeouts (164) and 16th in total wins (19).
Earning her third Pitcher of the Week nod, Beaver is the only three-time winner this season, and is one of just two pitchers in the conference to win the award multiple times. She has also claimed the award in three separate months, winning one in February, one in April, and now one in May. Autumn Courtney from Queens claimed both of hers in back-to-back weeks in April.
Beaver and the Bears wrap up the regular season this weekend, hosting Lipscomb at Farris Field on Thursday and Friday. Central Arkansas will celebrate graduation and senior day during the series, honoring the ones that have given their hearts and souls to this program.
