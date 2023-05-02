x

UCA pitcher Kayla Beaver was named the ASUN pitcher of the week for the third time this season as the Bears swept Jacksonville State last weekend.

 Courtesy of UCA Sports Information

Another week, another set of dynamic pitching appearances for Kayla Beaver, who was named the ASUN's Pitcher of the Week again. It marks the third nod of the season for the redshirt junior, who has been one of the best pitchers in the country this year.

Making an appearance in all three games this weekend, Beaver allowed zero earned runs, sporting a 0.00 ERA with two wins and a save. The Jackson, Tenn., native gave up just eight hits across 12.1 innings of work, while striking out 10 and giving up just a single walk. Beaver kept the Gamecock lineup to a .174 batting average, returning her season average back below .200.

