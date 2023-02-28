University of Central Arkansas’ Payton Windham was named the ASUN Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday.
Windham, a junior lefthander from Maud, Texas, and a transfer from National Park College, tossed a combined 8 1/3 innings last week over two outings, allowing just three hits and 1 unearned run while striking out five and walking three.
In his first career start at UCA, Windham went 4 2/3 innings in UCA’s 5-4 victory over No. 10 Vanderbilt on Tuesday in Nashville. Windham allowed just one hit and one unearned run. In a relief appearance at Missouri State on Sunday, he went 3 2/3 innings, with two hits, no runs and five strikeouts.
For the week, opposing batters hit just .107 against the 5-foot-10, 210-pounder.
UCA hosts four games at Bear Stadium this week, beginning with a 4 p.m. Tuesday matchup with the Memphis Tigers. The Bears are also at home this weekend for a three-game, non-conference series against the Illinois State Redbirds. Game times are 6 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
