University of Central Arkansas' Jesse Barker was named this week to the 2023 Academic All-America baseball team as selected by College Sports Communicators (CSC).
Barker, a right handed pitcher from Benton, was a first-team Academic All-America selection who has a 4.0 grade-point average in general science. He was a first-team All-ASUN selection after going 7-4 with a 3.00 earned-run average, a league-high three complete games, an ASUN-best 109 strikeouts. He struck out 11 batters twice in conference play (vs. Stetson, vs. Bellarmine) and had 10 strikeouts against Austin Peay.
