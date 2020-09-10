Due to a number of positive COVID-19 tests in the University of Central Arkansas volleyball program, this weekend's matches against Little Rock and Arkansas State have been postponed.
The Sugar Bears were scheduled to host Little Rock at 6 p.m. Friday and ASU at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Farris Center in the first home matches of the season, then travel to Jonesboro on Sunday to face the Red Wolves again.
The required quarantine process will also force the cancelation of matches scheduled for Sept. 19 against Lamar and Louisiana, both set to be played at Lafayette, Louisiana.
No makeup dates have been determined as of now for these matches.
"Unfortunately, this is not an unusual occurrence now,” UCA director of athletics Brad Teague said. "We want to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all participants so it is best that we postpone these matches.”
UCA volleyball opened the 2020 season last weekend, playing twice at Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, Texas.
The Sugar Bears dropped both matches, a 3-2 loss to Texas State and a 3-1 loss to reigning Southland Conference champion SFA.
Against Texas State, UCA fell behind two sets to none, but kept both losing sets close.
The Sugar Bears made adjustments and turned around to take the next two matches, forcing a fifth and final set.
Once again, UCA showed it was not going down easily, but Texas State knocked off the Sugar Bears in the final set 18-16.
Against SFA, it looked as if UCA would repeat its performance from earlier in the day, falling in the first two sets before winning the third set.
However, SFA put the Sugar Bears away in the fourth set 25-17.
The UCA-Little Rock match would have been the first meeting in this year's "Governor's I-40 Showdown" between the two athletic programs.
