FRISCO, Texas — The Southland Conference announced Tuesday its All-Academic team for the 2020-21 season.
Three Bears made the list as the University of Central Arkansas tennis program garnered a first and two second-team honors.
Those three honorees were junior Yada Vasupongchai, sophomore Fuka Nonoyama and freshman Jaeun Lee.
Vasupongchai claimed first-team honors, while Nonoyama and Lee were selected to the second team.
This award marks Nonoyama's second time on the All-Academic Team, while this is Lee and Vasupongchai's first time on the squad.
Vasupongchai continues to be impressive in every aspect of her game as she once again is a representative for the SLC.
Vasupongchai finished her play on the ultimate high note as she was 10-0 in conference singles play.
That mark led her to be part of the All-SLC First Team and eventually put her in a position to receive this honor.
Vasupongchai also produced the same results in the classroom as she posted a 3. 46 GPA in her health education studies.
Nonoyama followed a similar suit but was an ace in doubles play.
Nonoyama teamed with sophomore Chunxi Xin, and no one could touch the duo.
The pairing finished the season 10-0 and grabbed first-team honors.
Her impressive approach did not stop there as she has now made the All-Academic Team for the second straight year. Nonoyama posted a 3.8 GPA this school year, as she participated in health education as well.
Lee continued the trend of double award winners as she was Second-Team All-Doubles.
This is her first time on the list as she is the youngest player on the entire squad.
Lee is also part of the Health Education course study but participated in the field with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
These will be the last three Southland honors for the Bears as they are set to join the ASUN Conference next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.