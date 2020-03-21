Central Arkansas junior center Hayden Koval has entered his name in the transfer portal.
In what could potentially be a big blow from the fallout of former coach Russ Pennell, the career-leader in blocked shots at UCA has decided to move on.
The 7-footer from Prosper, Texas, has been a defensive force from the time he arrived at UCA three years ago as he registered a single-season program record 105 blocks during his freshman season.
Koval passed former career-leader in blocks Durrell Nevels in Koval’s sophomore season, finishing the year with 72 total blocked shots.
This past season, Koval registered 95 blocks to go along with 12.2 points per game, while recording a career-high 7.6 rebounds per game.
Koval’s 272 total blocks are a program record, and his 95 blocks tied him with Seton Hall senior Romaro Gill for fourth in the nation, trailing Florida International senior Osasumwen Osaghae’s 122 bocks, Oregon State senior Kylor Kelly’s 107 and Drake sophomore Liam Robbins’ 99.
Koval’s play on the defensive end has landed him on the Southland Conference All-Defensive team every year he has been at UCA.
Despite Koval’s high level of play on the defensive end, the Bears have seen their record get worse over Koval’s three years in the program.
During his freshman season, the Bears went 18-17 overall with a 10-8 Southland Conference record.
That conference record earned them a berth in the SLC Tournament in which UCA moved on to the second round before being defeated by Stephen F. Austin.
However, the Bears’ season wasn’t finished as they entered the College Basketball Invitational postseason tournament, beating Seattle University 92-90 in the opening round.
After the win, UCA hosted Jacksonville State University, but fell 80-59 to the Gamecocks.
During Koval’s sophomore season, the Bears went 14-19 overall with an 8-10 conference record, but managed to get into the SLC tournament.
UCA replicated its previous season in the tournament and picked up an opening-round win before losing in the second round.
This past season, the Bears went 10-21 overall and 9-11 in the SLC, missing out on the SLC Tournament.
UCA faced a nonconference gauntlet of Baylor, Georgetown, Duke, Wichita State, Utah and Marquette.
On Dec. 14, 2019, the Bears played their first game without former coach Russ Pennell for the first time since Pennell arrived on campus.
Shortly after, it was revealed that assistant coach Anthony Boone was to be the interim head coach as Pennell and the university decided to part ways.
UCA went 9-13 from Pennell’s exit onward and fell outside of SLC Tournament competition after falling to Northwestern State 100-85 at home.
While Boone was named the head coach moving forward, Jeff Goodman announced that Koval entered the transfer portal two days after Boone was announced as the head coach.
Though Koval entered the portal, he can decide to remove his name from the portal.
UCA sports information director Steve East told the Log Cabin he is unsure of Koval’s plans.
