For the first time in his collegiate career, UCA quarterback Will McElvain has some consistency.
McElvain, who transferred to UCA a year ago after three seasons at Northern Iowa, will have the same offensive coordinator two consecutive years for the first time while playing in college.
McElvain who started two years at Northern Iowa then lost his starting job during his third year, took over for longtime UCA quarterback Breylin Smith. He led the Bears to a 5-6 record and a share of the ASUN conference title.
During his three years at North Iowa, McElvain played for three different offensive coordinators. Ken Collum has been an assistant coach for nine years combined at UCA after a stellar playing career with the Bears, leading them to the 1991 NAIA national championship.
A year ago, McElvain played in all 11 games. He completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,592 yards and 18 touchdowns against only eight interceptions. He also scored two rushing touchdowns.
“This is the first opportunity that Will has had to be in the same offense for two consecutive years,” UCA coach Nathan Brown said. “When he was at Northern Iowa, he went through three offensive coordinators. He’s never had the opportunity to follow up a starting year with the same offense. For him, the expectations are very high. At times last year, he played at an extremely high level. His numbers were great last year. But he’d be the first to tell you, that especially early in the year, he was inconsistent.
“He’s had a great offseason. He’s taken the reins of the offense. He’s really taken on a leadership role on our team. Will’s poised to have a huge year. A lot of that is due to his familiarity of the play calling and what my expectations are and what Coach Collum’s expectations are. He’s running with that.”
McElvain said he’s excited for the upcoming season, which starts Sept. 2 at Oklahoma State.
“It will be my first year to play under the same offensive coordinator for two consecutive years,” he said. “It’s exciting. We’ve got tons of talent on offense and defense and all over the team. I think the sky is the limit. We have big expectations, players and coaches included.”
McElvain said he enjoyed the environment of the UCA program a year ago.
“The camaraderie with new teammates and friends was great,” he said. “There were games that we played very well. There were games where we my have underperformed. I think if we can just tie it together and be consistent, the team that we were for a good part of the season last year, we can have a pretty good year.”
McElvain said he’s looking forward to “getting after it.”
“We want to show people the potential that we and we are,” he said. “I just want to see how are we can take it.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
