The University of Central Arkansas Bears football team dropped its two-deep ahead of Saturday’s season-opening contest at Arkansas State.
There aren’t too many surprises, but transfers will play a strong role.
At quarterback, junior Breylin Smith is back as he sets his sights on head coach Nathan Brown’s school records.
Brown holds the career passing yardage record at 10,558 yards and the touchdown record with 100.
Smith is fourth in program history in both passing touchdowns and yards with 58 touchdowns and 6,652 yards.
Smith needs 3,907 yards and 43 touchdown passes to pass his head coach.
His listed backup is redshirt freshman Hunter Loyd, but Brown said redshirt freshman Darius Bowers will likely get some time at backup as well.
At running back, sophomore Cameron Myers leads a pair of freshmen Darius Hale and Kylin James.
The tight end two-deep features a pair of super-seniors Sam Camargo, the starter, and Jack Short, who are taking advantage of an extra season that was granted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sophomore Tyler Hudson and junior Lujuan Winningham lead the wide receiver group as senior Tobias Enlow backs up Hudson and redshirt freshman MIles Kitt-Denton backs up Winningham.
Junior Mitchell Perkinson takes the slot position with sophomore Christian Richardson backs him up.
On the line, freshman Justin Lairy beat out sophomore Parker Ray at right tackle, while junior Jaylin Hendrix joins Lairy on the right side. Redshirt freshman William Mayo backs up Hendrix.
Another super-senior Toby Sanderson leads the line at the center position, while redshirt freshman Derek Haupt backs up Sanderson.
Senior Jaden Salley, an Arkansas-Monticello transfer, flanks Sanderson to the left at guard with sophomore Josh George backing up Salley.
A pair of redshirt freshmen are at left tackle with Bakarius Collier getting the starting nod, while Jamal Mull backs him up.
On defense, Brown has touted the line as a strength of the team.
Senior J.W. Jones gets one end position, while sophomore Logan Jessup takes the other.
Sophomore Marquez Casey and senior Nathan Grant backup Jones and Jessup.
Senior A’Javius Brown starts at nose guard with junior Jalen Bedell backing up the super-senior.
Junior Caden Brown takes up the other defensive tackle position with sophomore Jeremiah Gray backing him up.
Junior DeAndre Lamont gets the starting role at nickel safety, while redshirt freshman Nick Nakwaasah backs him up.
The starting weakside linebacker will be sophomore Darin Davenport with senior Trenton Dunn getting the backup role.
At strongside linebacker, junior TJ Campbell starts ahead of redshirt freshman Kendarrius Moore.
The starting boundary safety is freshman Tamaurion Wilson, while Middle Tennessee senior transfer Kylan Stribling backs him up.
Sophomore Cameron Godfrey starts at free safety, while junior Christian Cain is the backup.
Junior Wesley Anusieum starts at the left corner position, while Tulane junior Willie Langham backs him up.
Junior Nathan Page starts at the other corner position and redshirt freshman Laquez Embry holds the backup role.
Junior Hayden Ray is the place kicker and will handle the kickoff, while sophomore Seren Hughes-Ford handles punting duties.
Redshirt Freshman Chandler Caughron backs up Ray and Hughes-Ford.
Hudson will return punts, while Lamont backs him up, and Myers will handle kick returns.
Sophomore Justin Keijers is the long-snapper, and is backed up by redshirt freshman Kyle Gasaway.
Caughron will be the holder, while freshman Jake Meaders backs him up.
